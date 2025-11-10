 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech      

Healing & Inspiration in Challenging Times

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Mom's Vegetable Garden
Mom's Vegetable Garden
(Image by Chiot's Run from flickr)   Details   DMCA

When talking about Fierce Vulnerability, Kazu Haga names that the changes happening now are unprecedented. Rather than an us versus them mentality or a search for solutions, he advocates for escalated listening, including to ourselves. He explains that for anyone who aims for collective healing and change, personal healing is crucial.

Osteopath Christof Plothe's substack, The Unplugged Mind: What Japans 2-Hour Rule Teaches Us About Digital Addiction, explains Toyoake, Japan's (unenforceable) rule to limit time on digital devices outside of work and school to two hours per day.

While plastic production increases, Lynn Dekleva, who studies toxic microplastics, explains how she protects her family: If you bottle-feed a baby, use glass. Eat food that's organic, not packaged or ultra-processed. Don't microwave food, especially in plastic. Wash dishes by hand. (Dishwasher water is super hot, and heat degrades plastic material.) Choose cotton, wool and linen clothes--not polyester or rayon--and shop at thrift stores. (Because it likely involves plastics, manufacturing harms the environment.)

To maintain clean air, water, and land for future generations, Honor the Earth has launched a No Data Center Coalition.

Formerly incarcerated women are building a global network to fight imprisonment.

In Albuquerque, Kids Cook! brings hands-on nutrition and cooking education into classrooms and homes to build healthier habits and foster children's love of good food.

Santa Fe New Mexico's Burrito Brigade is a grassroots, all-volunteer collective that weekly cooks and distributes 100 burritos every week. Now, they're expanding through the SNAP Solidarity Project to strengthen local food access and mutual-aid networks. They invite people to help cook on Saturdays and distribute meals on Sundays or support new projects that help neighbors access food with care and dignity. If anyone needs a meal, they're at De Vargas Park every Sunday at 10 a.m.

To support the Blackfeet community's children and elders, instead of paying fines, Blackfeet Tribal Courts Honorable Chief Judge Misty Rides At the Door has issued an order to accept food donations.

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend