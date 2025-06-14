Goodbye ghosts

Good-bye ghosts.
Black and white ghosts.
Some familiar, some not.
Ghosts in letters, ghosts next to new old cars.
Young cocky men with cigarettes
Who will be old and sitting on stoops
In another box of photos.
Ghosts of dogs that romped once upon a time.
Babies in buggies
That became uncle and aunt so and so.
And there is the summer cottage
That famously burned down
The year before the war.
Which war? You ask.
Exactly.
Good-bye ghosts.
I mean it. Nobody cares anymore.
Not even me.
You must forgive me.
Where you are now
There will be space.
I hope we fill it well.
And I hope you are really as dead
As you seem.