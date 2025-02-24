 
Login/Register Login | Register
206 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H3'ed 2/24/25

Global Cold War Nostalgia (reprint)

By   No comments, In Series: Op-Eds
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

This is a piece I wrote for the Prague Post back in 1989.

A generation has passed since the annus mirabilis of 1989, when the Western world erupted into spontaneous jubilation as the Berlin Wall came tumbling down and the Czech Republic underwent its Velvet Revolution. For 25 years, the wall had been a symbol of the face-off between capitalist-driven democracy and socialist-driven totalitarianism, and its demise signaled the end of the Cold War. It ushered in a European rejuvenation that saw free spirits come out of hibernation - and, in Vaclav Havel's case, out of jail - to challenge the world to take the next step forward toward a "global civilization" of tolerant co-existence.

But in America, though there was a great sense of relief, public response to the wall's fall was rather restrained by comparison. Coming out of an era of industrial mergers, union-bashing, high unemployment and recession, most Americans did not see the correlation of the European events to their own lives. Thus, in 1991, when Jeanne Kirkpatrick, the former U.S. ambassador to the UN, opened a speech on the Cold War's demise with, "We won!" Americans accepted her words at face value, but there were no parades down Main Street, U.S.A. For many, capitalism during the Cold War era, had not made America "a kinder, gentler" place. They did not hear her simple exclamation for what it was - the starting pistol at a gold rush for industrialists, who saw the wall's fall as a symbol of capitalism's moral rectitude and a mandate for gleeful expansion. In just a few short years, Havel's "global civilization" would be foreshortened, for commercial purposes, to "globalization."

"Even as the newly released dissident Havel was being popularly enshrined amid calls of "Havel na Hrad" (Havel to the Castle), and even as the 'great man' was warning his compatriots not to settle for superficial solutions to the formidable task of modernizing the republic and making it a spiritually rich component of the global civilization he envisioned, real estate tycoons were pouring into the city, all-night sports bars and discos were opening up on side streets off Wenceslas Square and golden arches glowed in the shadow of the Castle. Even Kafka rolled over in his grave.

Since those heady days that sparked perhaps the last great revolution of this millennium, many of the macro issues that have plagued humanity like a head cold for centuries have erupted in Europe again. By the time of Havel's 1995 Harvard commencement address, in which he urged a global spiritual and moral reawakening to counterbalance the impersonal nature of technological progress that has mired us in postmodern relativism, Yugoslavia had already violently disintegrated into civil war, the Soviet Union had collapsed of its own dead weight, the Baltics were under siege and East German problems had staggered the strongest economy in the world.

The sad paradox of the wall's collapse is that, in the end, democracy did not win the Cold War - capitalism did, the laissez-faire type, with its trickle-down oligarchic values and anti-government rhetoric. Thus, at a time when Eastern Europeans especially are looking to build fresh, true democracies, they watch stunned as model Western societies are pushing government away. Meanwhile, in Asia and the Middle East, totalitarian governments still abound, but now use methods of control that mimic, co-opt, and even mock democratic principles of free choice, seeing such principles as little more than marketing hype not to be taken seriously. So once again, economics, rather than idealism, determines a nation's political philosophy. It is a situational irony that G.W.F. Hegel and Karl Marx would have appreciated.

As populists continue to pop up everywhere like moles, leading us toward more stupid foreseeable wars, it must make retired Cold War generals, East and West, nostalgic for the good old days of brinkmanship. Certainly, it is to the discredit of democratic capitalists everywhere that such generals have been acceded the luxury of revising the past in the possibilities of the future, as they move from regret to nostalgia.

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Cold War; Events; Globalization, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Op-Eds"

Remembering MLK, Jr. 2025 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/19/2025
Get Carter! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/01/2025
Fun with Dick and the Deep State (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/11/2024
View All 70 Articles in "Op-Eds"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Democracy: The Big Cash Give-Away

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend