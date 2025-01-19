 
From Conviction to Vindication: Biden's Historic Pardon of Marcus Garvey

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Michael Roberts
In a landmark decision on his final full day in office, President Joe Biden posthumously pardoned Marcus Garvey, the influential Black nationalist leader convicted of mail fraud back in 1923. This act of clemency, announced on January 19, 2025, marks a significant moment in American civil rights history and addresses long-standing calls for justice. Ironically, it comes a day before convicted felon Donald John Trump will be sworn in as America's next president in an historical juxtaposition not lost on political pundits and historians.

Garvey, founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) and the Black Star Line shipping company, was a pivotal figure and perhaps the most charismatic and influential Black nationalist leader in the early 20th-century civil rights movement. His ideas on racial pride and economic independence for Black Americans influenced generations of leaders, including Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

Biden's decision to pardon Garvey stems from several compelling reasons:

1. Rectifying Historical Injustice: Civil rights leaders and lawmakers have long argued that Garvey's conviction was unjust and politically motivated. The pardon acknowledges the belief that Garvey was targeted by the FBI and other security organs due to his influential role in the civil rights movement rather than any actual wrongdoing. Many Black leaders have over the years claimed that these charges were manufactured and trumped up to silence Garvey, a gifted and talented orator.

2. Recognition of Civil Rights Legacy: By pardoning Garvey, Biden officially acknowledges his significant contributions to the civil rights movement. The White House highlighted Garvey's achievements, including establishing the Black Star Line and founding the Universal Negro Improvement Association.

3. Symbolic Timing: The pardon's announcement on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day carries profound symbolism. The White House noted that Dr. King referred to Garvey as "the first man of color in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement". In fact, King's observation was spot on: Garvey was not only capable of mobilizing the disenfranchised and oppressed Black American masses but he struck fear and deep apprehension in the ranks of the status quo and Establishment.

4. Response to Bipartisan Advocacy: The pardon also follows persistent efforts from congressional leaders who urged Biden to take this action. A group of 21 Democratic members of Congress had signed a letter calling for Garvey's clemency, reflecting a broader recognition of his historical significance.

5. Part of a Broader Clemency Initiative: Garvey's pardon is one of five issued by Biden on his last full day in office, alongside commutations for two individuals. This action aligns with Biden's broader use of clemency powers, which he claims has resulted in more individual pardons and commutations than any other U.S. President in history.

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend