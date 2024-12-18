I wrote this upon my "safe" return to Bethlehem from a trip abroad. Thank you to all organizers, sponsors, supporters, donors. You can still support us. In many countries, if you donate before the end of the year, you can get tax deduction, see palestinenature.org/donations and to volunteer palestinenature.org/volunteer



From Bethlehem, Palestine

All souls wondering

find peace in the place of birthing

I, a lost soul, find it here in Bethlehem

A holy place cursed now by mayhem

Palestine where the first humans out of Africa ventured



Settling a land of beauty and bounty, Canaan they called

Our fore fathers and mothers first domesticated animals and plants

and prospered in peace and harmony respecting the Gods and even the ants

Where the Shepherds heard angels sing

And in a manger was born a savior king

Where a prophet told us this is the last vanguard

one who ascended to heaven and told us to be on guard

Where ancestors invented laws and the alphabet

and a fertile crescent they created with their sweat

Where they managed to transcend adversity

and respected biological and human diversity

Cultural and natural heritage were well guarded

they dwelled under one God (Al-Ela) regarded



But a dark storm came with strangers

whose quest for "manifest destiny" endangers

who said the land belonged not to first nation

but to a chosen people from Europe by dictation

Crusaderism

Zionism

Millions do suffer

while the rich get richer



We can't sleep thinking of Khalid Nabhan, a most gentle kindred

one year after Reem & Tareq (grandchildren) were martyred

Soul of my soul he repeatedly stated

Now they are eternally united



We get paralyzed thinking of friends sacrificed

Zionists aided by blackmailed politicians make people de-huanized

villified

terrified



Might is right they declare

Of a higher power they are not aware

Living under apartheid we wonder

When our turn to be killed or injured and ponder

Whether we lived with enough grace and dignity?

Whether we made the right choices & fostered unity?



Did we spend enough time with good people, family, friends, activists?

Did we waste some time trying to convince racists or hanging with

pessimists?

Mistakes made (we all do)- but have from our lessons, learned?

egos subdued, sometimes, and only then is respect earned!



How do we learn not to look away from suffering?

to offer a kind word, food, shelter to those enduring".

a genocide, ecocide, educide, medicide, and omnicide

and massacres of the truth - a veriticide.



We reread the beginning"ethnic cleansing

and today's millions of candles shining

For human rights we strive

and we keep hope alive

In every street, in every corner, and in every heart

People united for a freedom, a road they chart

In our thousands in our millions

we are all Palestinians



They will never break the spirits

of 15 million Palestinians

let alone billions who stand together tall

For a better future for ALL



May 2025 be the year of peace



Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French