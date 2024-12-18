I wrote this upon my "safe" return to Bethlehem from a trip abroad. Thank you to all organizers, sponsors, supporters, donors. You can still support us. In many countries, if you donate before the end of the year, you can get tax deduction, see palestinenature.org/donations and to volunteer palestinenature.org/volunteer
From Bethlehem, Palestine
All souls wondering
find peace in the place of birthing
I, a lost soul, find it here in Bethlehem
A holy place cursed now by mayhem
Palestine where the first humans out of Africa ventured
Settling a land of beauty and bounty, Canaan they called
Our fore fathers and mothers first domesticated animals and plants
and prospered in peace and harmony respecting the Gods and even the ants
Where the Shepherds heard angels sing
And in a manger was born a savior king
Where a prophet told us this is the last vanguard
one who ascended to heaven and told us to be on guard
Where ancestors invented laws and the alphabet
and a fertile crescent they created with their sweat
Where they managed to transcend adversity
and respected biological and human diversity
Cultural and natural heritage were well guarded
they dwelled under one God (Al-Ela) regarded
But a dark storm came with strangers
whose quest for "manifest destiny" endangers
who said the land belonged not to first nation
but to a chosen people from Europe by dictation
Crusaderism
Zionism
Millions do suffer
while the rich get richer
We can't sleep thinking of Khalid Nabhan, a most gentle kindred
one year after Reem & Tareq (grandchildren) were martyred
Soul of my soul he repeatedly stated
Now they are eternally united
We get paralyzed thinking of friends sacrificed
Zionists aided by blackmailed politicians make people de-huanized
villified
terrified
Might is right they declare
Of a higher power they are not aware
Living under apartheid we wonder
When our turn to be killed or injured and ponder
Whether we lived with enough grace and dignity?
Whether we made the right choices & fostered unity?
Did we spend enough time with good people, family, friends, activists?
Did we waste some time trying to convince racists or hanging with
pessimists?
Mistakes made (we all do)- but have from our lessons, learned?
egos subdued, sometimes, and only then is respect earned!
How do we learn not to look away from suffering?
to offer a kind word, food, shelter to those enduring".
a genocide, ecocide, educide, medicide, and omnicide
and massacres of the truth - a veriticide.
We reread the beginning"ethnic cleansing
and today's millions of candles shining
For human rights we strive
and we keep hope alive
In every street, in every corner, and in every heart
People united for a freedom, a road they chart
In our thousands in our millions
we are all Palestinians
They will never break the spirits
of 15 million Palestinians
let alone billions who stand together tall
For a better future for ALL
May 2025 be the year of peace
Stay Humane and keep hope alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
