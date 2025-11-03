 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/3/25  

Free Speech, As Long As You Dont Offend The King

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
You have the right to free speech
As long as youre not
Dumb enough to actually try it.

The Clash, Know Your Rights


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

I once learned the hard way that free speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences, even when you think youre among friends.

Years ago, one of the employees on my team was the stepson of a colleague I didnt get along with. Over the years, we had bonded, often venting over the issues we had with his stepfather.

One day, he walked into a conversation I was having with coworkers about the stepdad. Trying to break the tension, I joked, I wont hold it against you because of who your mothers sleeping with.

It was an offhand remark, dumb and in poor judgment. Word got back to the stepfather, and I ended up in HR. Their message was clear: We want you to apologize and tell him you didnt mean it.

I had no issue apologizing. But the second part? Thats where I hesitated.

You want me to tell him that I do hold it against him because of who his mothers sleeping with?

The memory of this incident came rushing back to me this week while watching the pile-on against Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmelsaid a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk.
- Donald Trump
Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.
- Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel has been under fire from the MAGA World for what they claim were disrespectful comments about Charlie Kirk following his murder. Vice President JD Vance has even suggested that Kimmel should apologize to Kirk's widow.

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

The problem with all this outrage is that Kimmel already did what any decent person should do. Right after the news of the murder broke, the late-night comedian condemned Kirk's murder and expressed condolences to his wife and young children. What exactly are they asking him to retract? Would his detractors be more comfortable if Kimmel did not think it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human over politics?

Unlike many who despised Kirks brand of far-right activism, Kimmel chose restraint. He didnt bring up Kirks inflammatory takeslike his dismissal of Martin Luther King Jr. as awful or his assertion that birth control makes women angry and bitter. He didnt go there. He just condemned the violence.

We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.
- Jimmy Kimmel

He had a point. With the investigation still ongoing, the right-wing spin machine had spent the previous weekend trying to convince the public that the killing was the fault of the Democratic Party. Unfortunately, Kimmel also left enough wiggle room for his critics to twist his words, framing him as the villain in a tragedy he clearly denounced.

You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.
- Rahm Emanuel

It took MAGA World about a week to prove Kimmels point again.

As news spread of the shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, right-wingers immediately sought to place the blame on radical left-wing terrorists. Even as it became clear that the only victims of the crime were immigrants held in ICE's custody, suggesting the possibility of a right-wing, anti-immigrant attack, the MAGA narrative machine cycled on.

Kash Patel
Kash Patel
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Leading the charge was FBI Director Kash Patel, who jeopardized possible criminal cases by releasing evidence to the public that was favorable to his political messaging. Is Patel Americas top cop or Trumps chief propagandist?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a proud father of five adult children, including two daughters on the severe end of the Autism spectrum. A passionate advocate for special education, he ran as a Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Renowned (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Free Speech, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finding Hope in Florida

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend