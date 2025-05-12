Florida blind

I look outside
Now that we have been back from Florida for two weeks
And I am having a hard time seeing what is here
But it's not brain fog . . .
I'm squinting through a projection of palm trees and stucco malls,
And white, pink and pale-blue high-rises
Gated communities, golf courses
Beaches adorned with barely dressed women,
Boulevards that you could land a small plane on, on Sundays.
This is not my cataracts,
This is not a migraine.
This is not insomnia
This is me trying to get all the way home.
My clothes are a different color here, darker, thicker, warmer.
My thoughts are no longer just my thoughts,
Whereas in Florida my thoughts were like
Exhausted birds who made a wrong turn
Searching for a roost
Or anything that looks familiar.
Here I think something
And it immediately flies free
And joins other birds of the same feather.
What I am saying is,
The eyes of my brain are confused.
Where is the ocean? It used to be so close.
Where is the random siren,
Where is the distant train whistle
Where is the
Never-repeating haughty mockingbird
Over the broken record of the mourning dove?
Where is the beeless hibiscus?
The little dogs with pink collars,
Where are all people of color
Doing all the essential work
That keeps the infrastructure humming
For the burgeoning population of retirees?
Where is the white attenuated long-billed heron
Heading for the Indian River Lagoon?
Where are the rich people's boats
Cruising back and forth in the waterway,
Seeing who can make the biggest wake?
All I see when I look out my window
If I really focus,
Is my backyard
And an opening in the stone wall
Inviting me to walk in the field
That I can barely make out
Because my brain is still in transit
Throwing white, yellow and indigo t-shirts out the window.
And empty tubes of sunscreen.
