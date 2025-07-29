Fairuz and items shared on day 661 of the ongoing holocaust & staying humane

Personal note: I was surprised at my level of sadness at the death of Ziad Rahbani (69 y.o.), son of famous Lebanese singer Fairuz (now 90). Was it related to his revolutionary spirit, his age (like mine), support for Palestine, his music, his mother's songs that I grew up with and listen to regularly (especially after I returned to Palestine in 2008), that sadness of his mother who still takes care of her other son with special needs, the family's deep Christian faith, that Lebanon and Palestine are basically one country (divided unfairly by colonizing western powers Sykes -Picot) or is it all of the above? Rest in power Ziyad. Here is one of my favorite Fairuz songs, Sanarji3o "We shall return" and another favorite about Palestine.

Island of Hope in a sea of oppression

Ori Goldberg: "The campaigns led by Israelis in denial of the hunger and the genocide are some of the most reprehensible and odious I have ever seen. The images of complete and utter destruction from Beit Hanoun are inhuman. The Israeli genocide is one of the worst in recorderd history, and its history has barely begun to be recorded. As I write this I see a notice from the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reporting that IDF command has proposed a 'new siege plan' for Gaza. There are no more lines left to be crossed. This is incorrigible evil."

Gideon Levi: "Denial has accompanied Israel since the days of the first Nakba in 1948. It continued during all the years of occupation and apartheid. The current denial includes the denial of the genocidal intent and the transparent goal of removing Gaza's population elsewhere. There is no society in the world that lives in such self denial. ......With the onset of deliberate deadly starvation in Gaza, there was no alternative for Israelis but to turn to denial, no less loathsome than denial of the Holocaust."

Israel's starvation campaign ravages Gaza. I am starving, a girl writes from Gaza Moving message from Ziad in Gaza (french but you can see english google translate) Israel committing 'worst crime of the 21st century' in Gaza.

Israeli human rights organization joins the hundreds of international groups and human rights organization calling out Israel's genocide (holocaust) of Palestinians.

The one plane load of food dropped on Gaza as a PR stunt is equivalent to less than one truck-full of supplies. 1000 truck loads of supplies were buried in the desert rather than let the UN deliver the aid.

Freedom flotilla ship Handala was intercepted by the apartheid regime forces (thugs) as it tried to deliver aid to starving Gaza Strip.

Act now Call Congress: Stop Starving Gaza and Block the Bombs.

How one Israeli company controls - and cuts off - Palestinians' access to water in the West Bank

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

