Extortion Voting; A huge Threat to Democracy

The vote for the big beautiful Bill was perfect. Only two Republicans voted against it. The reason can be explained by the taking of data about everyone in the world and it being used to extort vote compliance.
Literally, everyone in the world is tracked by by the US intelligence agencies and that's been going on for at least 20 years. That means there is no privacy. That means if you are a legislator and you have a son or a grandson or a nephew or a cousin who has broken the law, Trump and his leadership can use that information as leverage to force you to vote the way they want.
Or it may be that you've done some questionable moves, tax wise. Or you have a tawdry history that you don't want anybody to know about. Trump and his people have that information and they will threaten to use it against you or the people you care about unless you do as they require.
The result is legislators are not going to stand up to Trump out of integrity. They're going to bow down to him to protect themselves and the people they care about. It's clear that there are no privacy ethics when it comes to Trump and his people. So expect the worst. This is a major threat to democracy and it cannot be easily cured. The data is out there. I;m not sure how to put the Geni into the bottle.
Any ideas on how to heal this gaping wound in democracy's future?
