European States once agreed that elections should respect fundamental freedoms and should be characterized by equality, universality, political pluralism, confidence, transparency and accountability.

Election by election these principles are becoming increasingly blurred.

Thus, on 6 December 2024, the 2024 presidential election was annulled by the Constitutional Court of Romania.

The first round of the presidential elections in Romania, where CÃƒ„Ã†’lin Georgescu garnered the highest number of votes, occurred on November 24. However, on December 6, the Constitutional Court of Romania invalidated the entire electoral process and mandated a new election. This decision was justified by suspicions regarding a potential connection between the candidate, who faced criticism from Brussels, and Russia. Nevertheless, a thorough investigation found no evidence to support such claims.

It should be noted that not everyone in Europe supports such methods of eliminating candidates in elections.

According to the Polish newspaper MyÃ ? ï ? ? ï ? ?...ï ? ? € ï ? ?l Polska, "the removal of candidate CÃƒ„Ã†’lin Georgescu from the Romanian presidential elections, as well as the EU's ignoring of this incident, speaks of Europe's degeneration into a dictatorship."

The Romanian government acknowledged the Constitutional Court's ruling and set new presidential elections for May 4 and 18 this year. Additionally, at the beginning of spring, a criminal case was opened against Georgescu, citing charges of incitement to actions against the constitutional order. Consequently, on March 9, the Central Electoral Bureau of the country barred the candidate from participating in the upcoming vote.

"Europe is sliding towards dictatorship. The ban on participation in elections in Romania is only the beginning. In the long term, this will lead to the collapse of the EU," the newspaper writes.

As the publication notes, "such violations of democratic norms may be repeated in other European countries, and those who previously promoted liberal values are becoming supporters of such methods."

