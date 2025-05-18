Dustbin of History

This post is also found on my blog for easy share.

There are now credible reports from many sources that the levels of extermination and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza strip is higher than officially released and in 19 months could be over 250,000 [1]. The evidence is so compelling that all human rights organizations and the UN documented GENOCIDE and ETHNIC CLEANSING [2]. Over 200,000 are already out of the Gaza strip (enriching pockets of Egyptian officials who demanded $5000-10,000/person for exit) and 95% of the remaining population homeless. Perhaps that is why Trump is now speaking about taking one million (who are left) Palestinians to Libya after Israel finished cleaning them from all areas of Gaza towards the south concentration camp of Rafah. Meanwhile 'business' goes on as usual: billions milked from corrupt Arab dictators, Israeli embassies function around the world (no sanctions), the Zionist lobby infiltrated more organizations and governments globally, blackmailing/extorting weak politicians like Trump and Bin Salman with scandalous videos and information gathered by Mossad agents like Epstein, "Israel" is competing in Eurovision, Arab "leaders" (not one of them elected fairly by people) met in Baghdad to issue yet another useless declaration that their masters feel happy about, famine spreading, expenditure on arms expand to trillions, the climate and environmental global catastrophe deepens, education and healthcare globally get worse. The tiny 0.5% (in numbers) continue to reap money and get richer from their positions and now own 50% of the world's money by thievery from the poor [3]. US taxpayers are saddled with trillions in debt thanks to wars fought on behalf of Zionism [4].

The bad news may lead some to despair and tell us we are entering a new dark age [5]. Yet, candles in this darkness are far too many to snuff out by the Zionist/imperial/colonial juggernaut [6]. Actually hundreds of millions of good people acting positively for sustainability, peace and justice. Look around you for these positive initiatives and support them and create more. Organize. Afterall, every social positive movement came from such people action: there are thousands of examples from women right to vote to civil rights to Zapatista empowerment to Rohingya to Algeria and Vietnam independence. Even in the heart of the empire today, the movement is tremendous. Look at student movements at universities or even common people in Palestine and how they resist. These are the true heroes. The profiteers (oppressors) will be swept to the dustbin of history. They are the few, we the oppressed are the many and must organize better (it is an existential threat). Action based on knowledge is the best antidote for despair.

For us at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability ( palestinenature.org), we do this daily and thus balance our lives by doing positive work/building on the ground and educating globally [6]. This is how we keep our sanity and how we keep the hope alive. We urge you to join us (email PIBS@bethlehem.edu to learn more).

