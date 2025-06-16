Day 618 of accelerating genocide & day 4 of regional war and why we are more optimistic

This is Day 618 of accelerating genocide. The empire tries to march on making wars and engaging in extermination (population in Gaza dropped from 2.3 to 1.85 million in 20 months) while facing some resistance. The Empire relies on hegemony in economic power, on subservient media, on expanding racism that dehumanizes non-whites and non-Jews, on deadly weapons, on industrial dominance, and on control of mainstream media and attempts to control academic discourse (the freedoms in universities are being quelled!). The psychological and propaganda warfare is becoming more strident. The scenario for violating International law while pretending to distance the US from the illegal attack was laid out in 2009 by one of the arms of the global Zionist movement which is seen here. The only glitch in this theater (of the absurd) was that Narcissistic Trump does not follow the script laid for him by the Zionist movement so ends up contradicting himself on extent of involvement in this illegal war on Iran.

But words, no matter how self-contradictory, are not as important as actions. Thus everyone can see things like US supplying Hellfire missiles and other actions becoming obvious even to other powers like China and Russia

Authoritarianism and oligarchy in the US is being promoted and tryig to get the rich richer and the poor poorer but all must be under control by deep state actors serving the most nefarious movement whose power makes governments of otherwise powerful states (like Gemany and the US) support genocide and blatant violations of an international law that these same countries helped shape. Crimes against humanity and war crimes become normalized. Whether done with blackmail or bribery is irrelevant to the outcome of lobbying.

As Mary Kostakidis stated: "Now we must worry about a future in which the world's most awful regime, Israel, takes advantage of international ignorance to maintain unique possession of the most dangerous weapons. Israel's strike is a display of scheming madness for which we should all be fearful and will one day regret. Not knowing where this madness will lead, except to know the madness will not be calmed and will lead into more madness."

How Far Can Israel Go? Miko Peled on the Attack on Iran, and lest we forget Palestine was the issue in 1948, in 2002 when this film "Palestine is still the issue" was made and is still the issue and the reason for an ongoing intentional genocide.

And on how Israel discriminates even in shelters to protect its own citizens (if they happen to be not Jewish).

If you read so far it means you are still looking for why we are more optimistic. Before the unprovoked and illegal attack on Iran, I put the chance of a global war (no win for anyone) at 70%. But the past four days and with China, Russia, and now Pakistan getting involved to defend Iran against the US/Israel/Germany/France/British aggression the equation is changing. I now put the probability at less than 50% and as this drags on, that percentage probability could drop. The reasons are economy (imagine for example if Iran decides to close the strait of Hormoz) and people power. Here is an example of the latter: 150,000 beautiful people march in The Hague for Gaza, Palestine

Stay Humane and keep hope alive We shall overcome someday

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French