Life Arts  

Chasing the money VS chasing a vision

Gary Lindorff
AI artwork
So, I am chasing the vision.

Thats me. Nice to meet you.

I dont chase money.

I could care less.

I serve and invest in my visions.

Im a big dreamer. Thats me.

Its hard to be a big dreamer in a world

Of money chasers.

I dont get them.

I honestly dont get what makes them tick.

Im being honest.

The new AI craze that has gotten

The money chasers excited

Seems to be picking up steam.

I just heard on NPR that there a hundred and fifty

AI power generation-plants popping up around the country

To meet the massive energy demands of AI data centers,

Coming on line almost overnight

Riding a tsunami-like wave

Of investment in the AI industrys

New power plant technologies, especially nuclear.

The nascent AI boom is already straining

The U.S. power grid.

Data centers consume immense energy

For running computations and cooling equipment.

There is no vision behind this new infatuation

Of capitalists with AI.

They could care less what AI will contribute

To culture or society, or whether

It will benefit anyone at all.

This is business as usual folks!

Except its not! But they dont know that

And, they dont care if it represents a giant step

Into deep, unplumbed waters.

All they want to do is make money

Plain and simple.

Joanna Macy, who just died,

Taught that there are three stories

That people are telling themselves and living by these days:

One is the story of Business as Usual.

The other story is The Great Unravelling

(i.e., were doomed, so what the hell!)

And the third story is The Great Turning.

This third story is vision-based,

The story of the Great Turning

Fosters a commitment to act

For the sake of life on Earth, as well as the vision,

courage and solidarity to do so.

I was born with the third story hard-wired into my brain.

But the thing is, all three stories are spinning away,

Trying to pull us into the truth

Of the narrative they articulate.

Remember when the jets crashed into the towers?

What was junior Bushs advice? Remember?

He said, just go shopping!

Thats the caliber of our presidential picks.

They are talking heads for the story Business as Usual.

Not only do they lack vision,

They are actually anti-vision!

They prefer to keep the ship of state on course

To hit the iceberg, full steam.

They are utterly visionless but they are geniuses

At controlling the story.

As you can tell I am angry.

In fact I am really angry! Royally pissed.

For lots of reasons, but right now

What pisses me off the most

Is that AI, which is here, and will soon be everywhere

Is, at least for the next few critical years

Of the American waking nightmare,

Totally in the hands of people

Whose sole purpose in life is to make money!

If we dont feed the vision of commitment

To life on Earth,

We might as well just sit in a corner

And bite our nails

Worrying about the cost of living

And swallowing pills for our depressions.

I have nothing else to add

Except please,

Pay attention to the story you live by!

.

(Article changed on Sep 25, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
