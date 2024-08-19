Catching up to my (deceased) father

Now that I am 73 and slowing down

I find myself rethinking my father,

Who he was in his later years when,

To my discredit, I often profiled him

As an old, sometimes pathetic, tired man.

Just lately (maybe it's all these rainy days)

I have been receiving salient

Sweet and bitter,

Private foggy-edged

Fly-on-the-wall glimpses

Of my father during those years

When he was slipping away.

It is as if I had to pass a certain marker or milestone

(Well into the 13th year after his passing)

Before I could accept my father as old!

Something like microdosing the mushroom,

Except that the mushroom is my heart

Offering little doses of what I missed.

(OK, I'm listening. I'm all in, I'm ready.)

This is not about me,

(Beating myself up for not having been a better son)

This is about my father

Who he was

When I was losing him to old age,

Who he really was, that I was blind to see.

Every time he lost another faculty or life skill

It felt like I was falling behind,

But it was actually me accelerating.

Moving way too fast for him to keep up.

Now that I am slowing down

My heart is saying,

Sit down. I have an album

Of your father

That you have never seen.