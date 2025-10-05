Carvalhos Quiet Renewal: LAUSD Extends Superintendents Contract Without Public Input

We must hold the Superintendent accountable



Karla Griego

A Closed-Door Renewal

Like all public agencies in California, the LAUSD School Board is bound by the Brown Act, which requires transparency and open meetings. While the law allows certain closed-door deliberations, it does not require them. It also mandates that agendas be published in advance, informing the public about upcoming meetings and their topics.

On September 16, 2025, the LAUSD Board convened a special meeting with a single agenda item: Superintendents evaluation. The description suggested a routine review, but after private deliberations, the Board reemerged to announce a unanimous vote to extend Carvalhos contract. Parents and voters, who expect a chance to weigh in on important matters affecting students, were given no voice.

This lack of transparency violated campaign promises made by propublic education board members to increase parent engagement after years of silencing by the former majority, which the Charter School Industry supported. Instead of delivering change, the Board reinforced the status quo.

Secrecy Over Accountability

The Brown Act permits the Board to keep details of closed-door meetings confidential, but it does not compel secrecy. Nick Melvoin filed a complaint with the Los Angeles City Attorney after Scott Schmerelson disclosed information about the previous Superintendents hiring, ensuring that no Board Member dares to share what was discussed in these sessions. Therefore, stakeholders will never know if Carvalho was questioned about the failures during his tenure, including:

Cybersecurity Breach:After Russian hackers infiltrated LAUSD systems, Carvalho claimed no student data was compromised and threatened to prosecute anyone who contradicted the District's official talking points. Months later, student records, including sensitive information for students enrolled in Special Education programs, surfaced on the Dark Web, leaving parents fearing identity theft and long-term exposure for their children.

Failed AI Contract: Under Carvalos leadership, the LAUSD paid $6 million to AllHere Education for Ed, a generative AI chatbot meant to support struggling students. The program collapsed when the company declared bankruptcy, leaving privacy concerns and wasted funds.

Ending Primary Promise: Without explaining his reasoning, Carvalho abruptly ended this literacy program, despite district data showing it was helping students who had fallen behind. No proof has been provided to show that the replacement improved upon its predecessor.

PROP-28 Conflict: Instead of working with parents on implementing voter-approved funding for Arts Education, Carvalho dismissed complaints. Parents had to sue the District to force compliance. In responding to the lawsuit, Carvalho claimed that the plaintiffs did not understand the wording of the proposition. It was written by his predecessor, Austin Beutner, who was one of the people who filed the suit.

Special Education Exclusion: Under his leadership, the District blocked the Community Advisory Committee from participating in the development of the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA), its primary state-mandated duty.

What Comes Next?

Reports indicate that Carvalhos contract has not yet been finalized. Parents and communities should demand that the process moving forward be open, transparent, and accountable.

Q.: If the Superintendent position becomes vacant during your term do you commit to an open process that complies with the Brown Act and gives parents a voice before a final vote is taken to extend a contract to the selected candidate?



Dr. Rocio Rivas: Yes 20 Questions For The LAUSD District 2 Candidates

Dr. Diane Ravitch has recognized education advocate Carl Petersen as a valiant fighter for public schools. A former Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board, Petersen is a passionate voice for special education, shaped by raising two daughters with severe autism. He recently relocated to the State of Washington to embrace his role as Poppy to two grandsons. Explore more at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.