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As we were on our walk around a couple of blocks

My wife and I were passing a newly constructed project

Of luxury highrise apartments

And this got me thinking about

How building a building needs to be approached.

It can't be done by a bunch of contractors

Coming in and doing their bit,

And cobbling it together.

Buildings are constructed through a rigorous process.

Even the creation of luxury high-rises

Involves careful design (accounting for stress loads)

And permitting, followed by site preparation, excavation,

Foundation laying, structural framing, installing plumbing,

Electrical and HAVC systems, and finishing-work.

I remember years ago, in the 1970s,

UConn built a new library. It was huge.

Then they moved the books in and

The foundation began to crack.

They had underestimated the weight

Of five stories of books.

As my wife and I were walking

I was musing

About how, with a building,

You can't (or shouldn't) cut corners.

The fiasco that happened with UConn's (new) library

Was completely avoidable.

Shirley told the story of a how

There was once a carpentar who built houses for a builder

Who always treated him very unfairly,

Rushing him and underpaying him.

The builder hid increasing contempt for this man.

He decided to build one more house before he retired.

He would get even with his boss

By building his last house with the cheapest materials,

Pocketing the money he saved for his retirement.

After he retired, his boss,

Who was feeling guilty about all the years he had abused him,

Gave him the last house he built as a parting gift.

I didn't tell it very well, but you get the moral.

I feel like we are also building a building.

We're constructing the space

That our descendants are going to live in.

Call it the psychic space

Our descendants will live it.

But don't underestimate what that means!

We are essentially building a new world,

A new kind of sustainable world.

What kind of world will that be?

A world where nature will be welcome

Supported by a new kind of circular economy

That will serve everyone.

We, right now, are building the foundation

Of that new world, that new economy.

We are the foundation and we have to get it right.

We have to get our ideas right, our believes, our values,

Our visions, our hopes, our investments!

This new world we are building

Can't be cobbled together!

And it can't be built out of spite

Or overnight.

It can't sink when the oceans rise,

Or creak and wobble when the world population doubles.

It can't fall down because someone salvages

A few thousand books!

We don't know what the future will bring

So we have to build the foundation with that in mind.

But it has to be liveable!

And it has to be sturdy

And it has to be welcoming.

And it has to be compatible with the natural world.

It can't be knee-jerk or reactive.

We're human -

We build things.



Let's get this new world right!