Life Arts  

Best be prepared to improvise

Gary Lindorff
What would you do with a person

Who steals your horse for a joyride through town

Throwing candy to children and silver dollars?

What would you do with a stranger

Who claims to have been your best friend

When: and he begins to relate

The most detailed memories

That make you laugh and cry?

What would you do with someone

Who hands you all the wallets you have ever lost

In 50 years, with the cards and money still in them?

What should you do with a man

Who shows up with the most beautiful woman

You have ever seen and asks if

They can get married under your apple tree,

And would you be the ring bearer

And listen to their vows?

What would you do with a man

Who whips off his belt

And says that trading his belt with the first person he asks

Is the last item on his bucket list?

What would you do

With a dog who barks at you from the edge of the forest

And turns and looks at the deep woods and whines

And repeats this behavior, like Lassie?

What would you do if you are about to board a plane

And an old man with a cane totters up to you,

Looks deep into your eyes and says,

I wouldnt fly today if I were you.

What would you do

If you saw a man trying to rescue a cat in a tree

Whose ladder falls into a woman with a walker

Who avoids calamity by stumbling into the street

Causing a car to swerve into your driveway

Rear-ending your car?

These are hypotheticals,

But the point is,

As we go through life,

We best be prepared to improvise.
Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Tell A Friend