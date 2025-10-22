What would you do with a person
Who steals your horse for a joyride through town
Throwing candy to children and silver dollars?
What would you do with a stranger
Who claims to have been your best friend
When: and he begins to relate
The most detailed memories
That make you laugh and cry?
What would you do with someone
Who hands you all the wallets you have ever lost
In 50 years, with the cards and money still in them?
What should you do with a man
Who shows up with the most beautiful woman
You have ever seen and asks if
They can get married under your apple tree,
And would you be the ring bearer
And listen to their vows?
What would you do with a man
Who whips off his belt
And says that trading his belt with the first person he asks
Is the last item on his bucket list?
What would you do
With a dog who barks at you from the edge of the forest
And turns and looks at the deep woods and whines
And repeats this behavior, like Lassie?
What would you do if you are about to board a plane
And an old man with a cane totters up to you,
Looks deep into your eyes and says,
I wouldnt fly today if I were you.
What would you do
If you saw a man trying to rescue a cat in a tree
Whose ladder falls into a woman with a walker
Who avoids calamity by stumbling into the street
Causing a car to swerve into your driveway
Rear-ending your car?
These are hypotheticals,
But the point is,
As we go through life,
We best be prepared to improvise.