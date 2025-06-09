 
Login/Register Login | Register
453 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/9/25

Attack on Madleen, empires collapse , and statement from One Democratic State Campaign

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Writing these blogs and acting on the ground even under colonial boot from Bethlehem, Palestine birthplace of the prince of peace and receiving answers and actions is what gives us hope.....

The Zionist regime attacked the aid ship Madleen and kidnapped the crew in international waters on the anniversary (June 8) of their deliberate attack on the USS Liberty also in international waters.

Who is "Madleen", the woman for whom the hijacked aid ship was named? [write to your governments, media, and influencers to expose this apartheid genocidal regime]

Genocide and attacks on dissent and peaceful humanitarian activists are not signs of strength but of failing regimes (whethere Israel or the US). Oligarchic leadership tears down any remnant of supposed Western democracies now by even preventing free speech or criticism of genocide (calling it "anti-Semitic"). That you can critique God but you can't critique racism/Zionism shows the level of idiotic attempts to continue policies of genocide! But this only shows that these states are fraying and close to failing (e.g. see demonstrations in major US cities). Supporting genocide is the straw that is breaking the camel's back.

The European great powers (England, Germany, France) commit to spend 5% of their GDP on weapons to please Israel/US. They continue to support the genocide even as they see it bringing their economies down. The people in those countries overwhelmingly want a change in policy. The "leaders" don't seem to get the tectonic shift happening under their feet.

The epicenter ("Israel") is also disintegrating before our eyes. Ori Goldberg stated: "Israeli politics are imploding. Most parties, including the ultraorthodox ones considered wedded to Netanyahu, are leaving the sinking ship of his government. They are not humanitarians; the smell the blood in the water. Time for an international coup de grace." The attack on Madleen ship is such a sign of paranoia that shows fraying confidence that results in lashing out.

All because of an unsustainable idea of transforming a pouralistic Palestine to an ethnocentric chauvenistic nation state of "Israel" which the racists think can happen via ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing!

Should the US shed the Zionist parasite and addresses history honestly (slavery, native genocide, Vietnam etc), there may still be hope to make a functioning state. Should Europe develop a backbone to resist imp[erialism and Zionism and acknowledge its own history, there may still be a change to reclaim a European renaissance. Should more Jews shed Zionism/colonalism and embrace humanity, there may still be a chance to save Judaism.

Times are changing and the world is growing sick of Zionists and their racism. Empires do not last. Time is on our side. It is only horrific and sad that it is taking the murder of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians (half children) to end the charade.

Robert Reich's essay and this interview with Scott Ritter and my previous posts including of Jeffrey Sachs etc.

Statement by the One Democratic State Campaign (ODSC) The ODSC reiterates its principles in light of upcoming conferences and programs organized by others that try to address future scenarios after the end of the current wave of genocide. We emphasize that our principle and goals are very clear and represent the ONLY possible path forward to peace and justice and thus to avoid conflict and future waves of violations of human rights and justice. The events in the last two years show that the Palestine problem is a regional and global problem. The program we articulated will lead to a prosperous future for all people in our region and by extension globally. This program includes a single constitutional democracy, the implementation of the right of return, restitution and reintegration of Palestinian refugees, economic justice, and construction of a shared civil society committed to human rights, justice and peace. We urge all people of good will regardless of their background to join this campaign. As we articulated earlier: "On a global level, the ODS Campaign views itself as a part of the democratic and progressive forces striving for an alternative global order that shall be pluralistic and sustainable, more just, egalitarian and humanistic and free of exploitation, racism, intolerance, oppression, wars, colonialism and imperialism." We urge all to join us in this.

"Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" [GHF] is a joint American-Israeli aid organization criticized for Hunger-Games-style aid handouts designed to shut out the UN as the major food supplier in Gaza. GHF Executive Director is the anti-Muslim "Reverand" Johnnie Moor who stated "We are committed to building a great wall of Christian Zionism. The UN needs to be held accountable as it has been hijacked by anti-Semites and Christian persecutors."

Gaza bloggers on the Eid (Arabic- sad to watch) Jere is a 16 year old fluent English speaker

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Eid Al Adha marked the 608th day of genocide & six actions to do (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/07/2025
World environment day and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/05/2025
Day 604: Be inspired, be informed, act, "negotiations" and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/02/2025
View All 163 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

The Thing About Lighting Rods

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend