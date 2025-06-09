Attack on Madleen, empires collapse , and statement from One Democratic State Campaign

Writing these blogs and acting on the ground even under colonial boot from Bethlehem, Palestine birthplace of the prince of peace and receiving answers and actions is what gives us hope.....

The Zionist regime attacked the aid ship Madleen and kidnapped the crew in international waters on the anniversary (June 8) of their deliberate attack on the USS Liberty also in international waters.

Who is "Madleen", the woman for whom the hijacked aid ship was named? [write to your governments, media, and influencers to expose this apartheid genocidal regime]

Genocide and attacks on dissent and peaceful humanitarian activists are not signs of strength but of failing regimes (whethere Israel or the US). Oligarchic leadership tears down any remnant of supposed Western democracies now by even preventing free speech or criticism of genocide (calling it "anti-Semitic"). That you can critique God but you can't critique racism/Zionism shows the level of idiotic attempts to continue policies of genocide! But this only shows that these states are fraying and close to failing (e.g. see demonstrations in major US cities). Supporting genocide is the straw that is breaking the camel's back.

The European great powers (England, Germany, France) commit to spend 5% of their GDP on weapons to please Israel/US. They continue to support the genocide even as they see it bringing their economies down. The people in those countries overwhelmingly want a change in policy. The "leaders" don't seem to get the tectonic shift happening under their feet.

The epicenter ("Israel") is also disintegrating before our eyes. Ori Goldberg stated: "Israeli politics are imploding. Most parties, including the ultraorthodox ones considered wedded to Netanyahu, are leaving the sinking ship of his government. They are not humanitarians; the smell the blood in the water. Time for an international coup de grace." The attack on Madleen ship is such a sign of paranoia that shows fraying confidence that results in lashing out.

All because of an unsustainable idea of transforming a pouralistic Palestine to an ethnocentric chauvenistic nation state of "Israel" which the racists think can happen via ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing!

Should the US shed the Zionist parasite and addresses history honestly (slavery, native genocide, Vietnam etc), there may still be hope to make a functioning state. Should Europe develop a backbone to resist imp[erialism and Zionism and acknowledge its own history, there may still be a change to reclaim a European renaissance. Should more Jews shed Zionism/colonalism and embrace humanity, there may still be a chance to save Judaism.

Times are changing and the world is growing sick of Zionists and their racism. Empires do not last. Time is on our side. It is only horrific and sad that it is taking the murder of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians (half children) to end the charade.

Robert Reich's essay and this interview with Scott Ritter and my previous posts including of Jeffrey Sachs etc.

Statement by the One Democratic State Campaign (ODSC) The ODSC reiterates its principles in light of upcoming conferences and programs organized by others that try to address future scenarios after the end of the current wave of genocide. We emphasize that our principle and goals are very clear and represent the ONLY possible path forward to peace and justice and thus to avoid conflict and future waves of violations of human rights and justice. The events in the last two years show that the Palestine problem is a regional and global problem. The program we articulated will lead to a prosperous future for all people in our region and by extension globally. This program includes a single constitutional democracy, the implementation of the right of return, restitution and reintegration of Palestinian refugees, economic justice, and construction of a shared civil society committed to human rights, justice and peace. We urge all people of good will regardless of their background to join this campaign. As we articulated earlier: "On a global level, the ODS Campaign views itself as a part of the democratic and progressive forces striving for an alternative global order that shall be pluralistic and sustainable, more just, egalitarian and humanistic and free of exploitation, racism, intolerance, oppression, wars, colonialism and imperialism." We urge all to join us in this.

"Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" [GHF] is a joint American-Israeli aid organization criticized for Hunger-Games-style aid handouts designed to shut out the UN as the major food supplier in Gaza. GHF Executive Director is the anti-Muslim "Reverand" Johnnie Moor who stated "We are committed to building a great wall of Christian Zionism. The UN needs to be held accountable as it has been hijacked by anti-Semites and Christian persecutors."

Gaza bloggers on the Eid (Arabic- sad to watch) Jere is a 16 year old fluent English speaker

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French