Activism is a way of living wisely

Dear friends

I thank all of you who sent me congratulatory notes for the nomination of a Nobel Peace Prize and to Nobel Winner Mairead for the nomination honor. I try to catch-up on hundreds of emails daily so apologies if you do not hear from me in a timely fashion. I want to emphasize that my wife Jessie is equally deserving as she, like me, is a full-time volunteer for many years (seven days a week, 16 hours a day) for peace with justice. Bethlehem University and all of us hope that visibility helps Palestine and our institute (palestinenature.org). We encourages each of you who I know are distressed about the ongoing genocide and ecocide to work harder for peace, justice, and sustainability. Please build and organize more.

Besides donating to and working for the Gaza Strip, please see this document which lays out our institutional needs and how you may partner with us at PIBS/Bethlehem University: Donate, Volunteer, Some relevant links (we will send more next week).

Missed posting earlier but important: International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime - 9 December 2024

More on Dr. Hussam Abu Safueh.

A year of shame, and many more to come. Israel cannot lose a 'humanity' it never had.

On good news, many people are tracking Israeli soldiers visiting other countries and their backgrounds (most wrote proudly of their war crimes). Many are having to flee before court orders are issued.

Action for Palestine January 18-19.

To live more wisely we all must be engaged in a cause bigger htan ourselves... As the Buddhists say "to have joyful participation in the sorrows of this world". Participation is key. And I like this on intentional evolution.

Witnessing the Gaza war (a database).

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French