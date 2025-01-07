 
Login/Register Login | Register
133 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/7/25

Activism is a way of living wisely

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Dear friends

I thank all of you who sent me congratulatory notes for the nomination of a Nobel Peace Prize and to Nobel Winner Mairead for the nomination honor. I try to catch-up on hundreds of emails daily so apologies if you do not hear from me in a timely fashion. I want to emphasize that my wife Jessie is equally deserving as she, like me, is a full-time volunteer for many years (seven days a week, 16 hours a day) for peace with justice. Bethlehem University and all of us hope that visibility helps Palestine and our institute (palestinenature.org). We encourages each of you who I know are distressed about the ongoing genocide and ecocide to work harder for peace, justice, and sustainability. Please build and organize more.

Besides donating to and working for the Gaza Strip, please see this document which lays out our institutional needs and how you may partner with us at PIBS/Bethlehem University: Donate, Volunteer, Some relevant links (we will send more next week).

Missed posting earlier but important: International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime - 9 December 2024

More on Dr. Hussam Abu Safueh.

A year of shame, and many more to come. Israel cannot lose a 'humanity' it never had.

On good news, many people are tracking Israeli soldiers visiting other countries and their backgrounds (most wrote proudly of their war crimes). Many are having to flee before court orders are issued.

Action for Palestine January 18-19.

To live more wisely we all must be engaged in a cause bigger htan ourselves... As the Buddhists say "to have joyful participation in the sorrows of this world". Participation is key. And I like this on intentional evolution.

Witnessing the Gaza war (a database).

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Organize, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Nominated for Nobel Peace Price, the Pope's message and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/01/2025
Peace, love, gifting/giving (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/01/2025
Shocking statistics & Merchants of Death & EU (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/30/2024
View All 131 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

The Thing About Lighting Rods

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend