"Abundance" Wants to Save Liberalism. It Can't. - A Review



Shenandoah

Video podcaster Shenandoah's review of Abundance, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson.

Shenandoah writes "my review of Abundance, the new book by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson -- what it gets right, what it misses, and how its vision of "abundance liberalism" might actually land in the real world."

Long time Georgist Alanna Hartzok writes in review of the review: "On the plus side - articulate, informative, interesting new phrases and insights, entertaining yes even riveting, technically quite well put-together. On the minus side - It is Trump / MAGA phobic. Republican-right bashing will not build the synergistic beyond right/ left decentralist movements that we need and that we CAN build."

My own impression is that Shenandoah has gotten MUCH better at presentation form his early Twitch days and he has important and novel contributions to his critique of this important and, as he says, needle-moving, book. Well worth watching, particularly by those who may not be familiar with the role of land or how Georgist economics can foster Abundance too.