 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/1/25  

"Abundance" Wants to Save Liberalism. It Can't. - A Review

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Scott Baker
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (77 fans)

Shenandoah
Shenandoah
(Image by Shenandoah)   Details   DMCA

Video podcaster Shenandoah's review of Abundance, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson.

Shenandoah writes "my review of Abundance, the new book by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson -- what it gets right, what it misses, and how its vision of "abundance liberalism" might actually land in the real world."

Long time Georgist Alanna Hartzok writes in review of the review: "On the plus side - articulate, informative, interesting new phrases and insights, entertaining yes even riveting, technically quite well put-together. On the minus side - It is Trump / MAGA phobic. Republican-right bashing will not build the synergistic beyond right/ left decentralist movements that we need and that we CAN build."

My own impression is that Shenandoah has gotten MUCH better at presentation form his early Twitch days and he has important and novel contributions to his critique of this important and, as he says, needle-moving, book. Well worth watching, particularly by those who may not be familiar with the role of land or how Georgist economics can foster Abundance too.

Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Abundance; Georgism; Liberalism; Reviews; Reviews_ Books; Video, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend