A response to Youtube video: Hopi Prophecy, Two Paths: Destruction or Survival -- Thomas Banyacya, 1972

The last speaker (last minute of video) says "This is not a political issue. This is a spiritual level we are talking about." There is the confusion (in his voice, the hurt and frustration) of why the Hopi's have never been listened to or respected or taken seriously even though it should be obvious that what they are saying is happening, is happening in the dream-time, has been happening in the dreamtime. 1972, 1995 . . . etc. . . As events continue to unfold what is possible becomes probable. In 1972, what he (Hopi elder Thomas Banyacya) was showing us was somewhat abstract but just 20 years later his monitions were supported by more synchronistic disasters (political and environmental and on every level), so the real and the spiritual conflate (the psychoid) and the prophecy takes on greater urgency. It is based on a powerful dreaming, a collective vision that came to the holy keepers of the land (near Four Quarters), many years ago. Back then it was just an ominous warning, that might or might not happen. As time goes by and the consciousness of humans thins, the archetypes rise closer to the surface.

In my life, I knew nothing of the Hopi prophecy as a child and young man but I was in the thick of a reality that was being shaken at the foundations, with Hiroshima and WW2 . . . and my awareness of the plight of the Native Americans (and Blacks and the Vietnamese at our hands) was festering in my young psyche. . . There was so much darkness leaking into my young dreaming! When I became aware of the Hopi prophecy, it was around the time that I went out to the Navaho Reservation. It was there I wrote my manifesto that gave me permission to peel myself away from allegiance to this country that was on a morally suicidal track.

I cut myself loose. I was primed to tap into the dreaming of the desert. I was already a dreamer (that quantum of Indian blood (on my mother's side of the family) was percolating to the surface). But the same would have happened if I had gone to the outback in Australia at that period in my life when I was 19. I was living into the prophecy and choosing, at that young age, to turn onto the red road. Except I was confused because I hadn't learned from Black Elk that we, of post-industrial Western culture, can't just walk the red road, as much as we disdain to identify with the path of greed and destruction (the black road). It took about twenty more years (shadow work, shamanism, moving to VT, vision-questing) to become receptive to Black Elk's message, which was basically a map for navigating the world that Thomas Banyacya and other Hopi elders have been delineating.

The Hopi's (on the Three Mesas) live mostly in the dreamtime. Black Elk tried to teach us how we might live in a world that straddles the world that is dying and the red world or the world that is transected by the Red Road. The black and the red road cross at the tree of life and it is this transection that follows us everywhere we go, so that we always have the option to walk one road or the other during this very dangerous time. . . lucidly and prayerfully.

