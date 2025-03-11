 
Login/Register Login | Register
157 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 3/11/25

A poem for we desolate of vision

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

How embarrassing to admit that we have no plan.

But the fact is we are desolate of vision.

But what can we expect when thousands

Of our oldest and wisest are dying by attrition around the clock

Only to be replaced by countless new souls

Who need to be welcomed, fed

And loved and taught to speak

One of 7.000 languages (not counting the languages of nature).

The landfill on the horizon dominates the threshold to infinity.

After that, just sand and more real estate

Being surveyed for solar farms and cities of the future

That will be addicted to the milk of the sun.

But the Pope is breathing on his own again.

And remember when Gaza was just Gaza

In the atlas of our self-loathing?

And remember when a bird was just a bird

Instead of an endangered half-mythic thing?

Oh, and can anyone tell me what our children are dreaming?

Who of us remember our own dreams,

Dreams of what we might secretly want or need to remember!

Or does our fading memory signify

That our memories are receding for reasons of their own?

And can we even use any of those words that win the puzzles

That keep us busy while a madman is renaming

The gulfs and rivers and countries of the world?

And using war for demolition?

And planes are landing upside down

And whether we survive and crawl out

Onto the tarmac to live another day

Depends on some random person's prayer

Who happened to be talking to God when the fickle wind shifted?

On a positive note,

I would love for you to meet our neighbor three doors down

Whose hair is blue, and her little dog

Who is always with her in the stroller

With a bow in her bangs,

Who, when she (the dog) looks at me

Somehow sees straight through me,

Through my birth name and my family name,

Right through all my complexes and

Even through the next hundred poems that I will write

Heading for the elevator.

(Article changed on Mar 11, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend