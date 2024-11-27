The cover art for the Ravenous Wolves series itself depicts, well, not a wolf but a spider - a #WOLFspider. Female wolf spiders carry an egg sac until the offspring hatch out and crawl onto her abdomen, where they remain for a brief period of motherly protection. Covered in spider silk, the egg sacs themselves are protected from the elements by one of the strongest, most versatile materials on earth - out of all the wolves to wear fleece.

Moreover, the opening article for the series, which is the most informative in relation to current events, depicts a silk-covered egg sac, the "Five-Dimensional Web of Lies".