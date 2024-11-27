 
Login/Register Login | Register
250 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

5.) Ravenous Artwork

By   No comments

Domp Filanowski
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Domp Filanowski
Become a Fan

The cover art for the Ravenous Wolves series itself depicts, well, not a wolf but a spider - a #WOLFspider. Female wolf spiders carry an egg sac until the offspring hatch out and crawl onto her abdomen, where they remain for a brief period of motherly protection. Covered in spider silk, the egg sacs themselves are protected from the elements by one of the strongest, most versatile materials on earth - out of all the wolves to wear fleece.

Moreover, the opening article for the series, which is the most informative in relation to current events, depicts a silk-covered egg sac, the "Five-Dimensional Web of Lies".

Rate It | View Ratings

Domp Filanowski Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Neologist, absurdist, menial laborer, CERTIFIED PROPAGANDIST - working to FIGHT AGAINST propaganda

AS in Graphic Design; "BS" in Manipulation (Psychology) s/; Master of Science in Reality (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Visual Arts, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

3.) New Spiritual Order, 5-D Awareness

1.) Five-Dimensional Web of Lies

Two Steps Back: The Yellow-Vest Response to Bad Planning

The Forgotten Accomplishments of Donald J Trump

Commemorate 11-9 as a Day of Peace

Get the Shot . . .

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend