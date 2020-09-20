From Scheer Post

Eds. Note: With the tragic passing of feminist and progressive icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we highlight here a May 2018 conversation between Robert Scheer and the filmmakers of the excellent documentary on her life, "RBG."



The documentary filmmakers discuss their film "RBG" on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While Justice Ginsburg did not grant access to filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen right away, eventually she allowed them an intimate look at her life and her career-long fight for equal rights. West and Cohen tell host Robert Scheer that Ginsburg has embraced her recent emergence as a pop culture icon because she believes it is an opportunity to reach a younger generation. They discuss Justice Ginsburg's steely discipline and dedication to her work through her husband's illness and death and even during her own battle with cancer. And the filmmakers tell Scheer that Ginsburg's earlier legal career with ACLU involved a gradual but shrewd strategy to obtain equal rights for women under the law.

Robert Scheer: Hi, this is Robert Scheer with another edition of Scheer Intelligence, where the intelligence comes from my guests. In this case, it's -- ha, I didn't pick the title, they gave it to me. [Laughter] Betsy West -- it's an embarrassment. And Julie Cohen. And you probably know by now, they've made this incredible movie called RBG. It's opening in May, going wide all over the country, it's gotten rave reviews ever since Sundance. I've watched it several times, and I love it. And I want to stress, one reason I really love it, aside from, yes, it's the great story of a fabulously committed and idealistic woman, and the times she grew up in, and her tremendous impact on the law. But what I love about it is it's celebrating, not an older person for what they did in the past, but it's actually getting us to know an 85-year-old woman who every -- some people even said, well, why didn't she, you know, step down, and Obama could have picked someone else. When you watch this movie, you'll know why she shouldn't have stepped down. She is, you know, as good as anyone ever gets. So why don't we begin with that, and let's just start with the fact that she's 85.

Betty West: Well, thanks for that great intro, Robert. We're glad that you appreciated this, because it really was very much in our mind that we're doing a documentary about a living person who happens to be 85 years old now. And we wanted to give a complete picture of her, and not shy away from the fact that she is an older woman. The fact is that she is a legal giant for what she did in the 1970s, for equality, winning equality for women under the law. But she also now is going strong. And as an 85-year-old, she makes it a point to stay in shape. You've heard about her legendary workout routine, and we were lucky enough to film it. It's inspiring; it's something more than what Julie and I probably could have done, and has inspired us to up our routine a little bit. She, you know, lifts weights; she does planks; she does push-ups, the real push-ups.



RS: The push-ups, ah, really got me. [Laughter]



BW: The push-ups are pretty -- it's hard, the planks and the push-ups are equally --



RS: As filmmakers, and you are highly regarded, you know, filmmakers and so forth, were you surprised that you had the access that you had with this film?



Julie Cohen: Well you know, the access came very gradually. We started out interviewing former clients, people that she, colleagues from earlier in her career. We then moved ultimately to her letting us film some of her public appearances, then appearances that were a little bit more intimate. Then we moved on to, you know, close friends and family. And by the time she gave us the really special access into the gym, into her home, some time with family on vacation, or behind the scenes at the Washington National Opera, where she had a speaking role and let us film both the performance and rehearsals -- you know, by the time she was giving us all that, we'd actually been working on the film for a couple of years. And I think it was our persistence and her appreciation of the seriousness of our endeavor that ultimately gave her the confidence to let us in pretty close. She's a big fan of films and documentaries and the arts in general, so she appreciates the whole notion of filmmakers. And so she kind of trusted us to make the film as we thought would be good to make it.





