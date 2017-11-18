Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Yes, Trophy Hunters Really Do These Things

By       Message Martha Rosenberg     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 11/18/17

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (80 fans)
- Advertisement -

This week both conservatives and progressives were disgusted at Trump's move to allow trophies of elephants that were killed in two African countries to be imported. Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, have posed with an elephant, leopard, crocodile and other animals they killed in Zimbabwe; Trump defends them as "great shots, they love it."


The Trump Sons Enjoy Killing Endangered Animals
(Image by martharosenberg@sbcglobal.net)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

This is not the first time the love of trophy killing has gone all the way to the White House. President George H.W. Bush, former Vice-President Dan Quayle and the late Retired Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. were proud members of Safari Club International (SCI)--the bloodthirsty group that sponsored dentist Walter Palmer's murder of Cecil an African lion in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in 2015. Bush, Quayle and Schwarzkopf actually demanded that the Botswana government keep lion hunts available for trophy hunters and they are widely believed to have killed lions themselves on safaris.

Rich Americans, Europeans and Japanese have slaughtered so many mature male lions in Botswana that trophy hunters use a "mane-extension service" to make the immature lions they kill look more fierce for mounting by weaving fake hair onto them.

The killing of Cecil marked a turning point in the public's awareness of----and disgust at---- people who get a thrill out of killing exotic, endangering animals. After Cecil, 30 airlines refused to ship big-game trophies. Palmer posed with at least two other"trophy" animals before Cecil, flashing the same "Aren't-I-a-he-man?" grin.

- Advertisement -

in 2012, the King of Spain enjoyed killing an elephant, to the horror of his subjects, and the year before, the CEO of Godaddy.com, Bob Parsons, videotaped his own killing of an elephant. After Jimmy John's founder and CEO Jimmy John Liautaud proudly posted photos of himself with murdered elephants, a rhinoceros and a leopard, some began boycotting the chain.

Safari Club International Glorifies a Culture of Death

Unlike hunting groups that give lip service to conservation or skill, SCI is just unapologetically pro-killing. It "glorifies a culture of death," says Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson. SCI holds extreme killing derbies that celebrate slaughter like, the "African Big 5" club, in which hunters try to kill a lion, leopard, elephant, African buffalo and rhinoceros, and the "African 29" club, in which hunters kill 29 different animals including a lion, leopard, elephant, rhinoceros, hippopotamus, buffalo, three kinds of antelopes, a wildebeest, impala, gazelle and many more. In 2006, SCI defeated an amendment to the Marine Mammal Protection Act in the House of Representatives that would have banned the import of sport-hunted polar bear trophies from Canada. The NRA said restrictions on polar bear killing were "anti-hunting."

Pro-gun groups and trophy hunters defend the killing of exotic, endangered animals as "helping local economies" and even saving other endangered animals from death. The logic is no different from maintaining that sex tourists who abuse one 11-year-old girl save other 11-year-old girls from abuse.

You Don't Have to Go to Africa to Kill a Zebra

There is so much money in shooting exotic animals that trophy operations have sprung up in the U.S. "Hunters" can shoot zebras and other exotic animals at operations like Circle E in Bedias, TX and Heartland Wildlife Ranches in Ethel, MO for as much as $6,500 a head. "Hunters come from across the country to take aim at trophy animals," including zebras, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A three-day hunt for water buffalo at the Heartland costs $4,000.

- Advertisement -

A chilling expose in the Washington Post says that hundreds of exotic trophy operations exist in Texas alone, "some of which offer opportunities to bag or buy such unusual prey as Russian boars, nilgais, barasinghas, oryx, zebras, giraffes and wildebeests." Unless the species is endangered, federal authorities will not regulate such operations, says the Post. In one operation "staff members apparently used dart guns to tranquilize animals, then herded them toward hunters for the kill."

Owners of such exotic animal operations, which are backed by SCI, say those with ethical objections are trying to deprive them of their livelihoods. "These animals belong to me. I should be able to do with them what I want," Charly Seale, executive director of the Exotic Wildlife Association, the exotic ranches' trade group, told the Post. "The government just shouldn't be telling us what we can and can't do with them."

But public opinion is clearly changing. In 2016, a woman who spray painted "perv" and "scum" on Palmer, the Cecil killer's, River Bluff Dental practice was given probation and community service suggesting that even the courts are disgusted with warped, bloodthirsty trophy killing.


Trump's sons like to kill endangered animals
(Image by Care2)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Article changed on November 18, 2017 at 18:41)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 80 fans, 764 articles, 476 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Canned and exotic hunting ranches that indulge the appetites of the sickest humans on earth should be shut down

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 6:44:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 80 fans, 764 articles, 476 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Trophy hunters concoct many lies to look like philanthropists instead of unbalanced sickos trying to appear like "men." They pretend they are helping local communities "manage" their resources and they even give the "food" away. These people need psychiatric help if not to be jailed.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 6:49:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 