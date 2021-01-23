 
 
Yes, There is Evidence of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, but It Was Not by Democrats.

1 comment
Author 7031
Mitc and McGrath
Mitc and McGrath
(Image by DCReport.org)   Details   DMCA

Once again, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, aided by liar Josh Hawley, is demanding a written statement that Democrats will not kill the filibuster he has used for years to prevent Democratic Bills from even receiving a simple up or down vote. McConnell, like Trump, does not represent the American people, but billionaires and corporate America. In simple terms, he is a fascist and is quite proud of his record of obstruction and packing the courts with radical, unqualified Supreme Court Justices.

The nation has learned that Donald J. Trump is a master of distraction, and when he points one way, we should look in the opposite direction. Rather than his absurd attack(s) on Dominion Voting Systems, I recommend looking instead at Election Systems & Software (ES&S). To understand how this may have happened, I would recommend that you trust "your lying eyes" and use critical thinking and logic skills rather than listening to the propaganda regurgitated by the GOP.

To understand how this happened, look no further than an excellent article written by Alison Greene for DCReport.org dated Friday, January 22nd, 2021. The headline for that report is:

Why The Numbers Behind Mitch McConnell's Re-Election Don't Add Up

How Does an 18% Approval Rating Result in a 58% Win?

"On a Thursday in August in Louisville, months before the 2020 election, a parade of cars filled with Kentucky Teamster representatives and labor groups, showed their fury at Mitch McConnell's constant blocking of critical COVID aid. They drove by McConnell's office raucously honking and bearing signs saying "Mitch better have my money."

In 2017, a Public Policy Polling Survey asked Kentuckians, "Do you approve or disapprove of Senator Mitch McConnell's job performance?" Only 18% approved. He clawed his rating back up to 39% on the eve of the election.

McConnell, leader of Senate Republicans, rarely holds town hall meetings with Kentucky voters-not since a heated exchange with an angry constituent went viral.

1 out of 5 voters appears to have filled out their ballots with votes for both the female Democrat Amy McGrath and the Republican p*ssy-grabber Donald Trump.

My Bio is as varied as my life. In 2012, my twin sons murdered a Journalist in Pensacola, Fl., for 100K worth of "Magic The Gathering" playing cards and buried the body in my backyard. I was once a regular writer here, but PTSD from my son's
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
William Cormier

Author 7031
(Member since Jul 22, 2007)
Why did this critical issue disappear from the national discourse. I would suggest that it is the MSM which is in support of McConnell and his constant nefarious actions. McConnell as a legislator is useless. He uses the filibuster as a tool to doom Democratic legislation, and is a tool of the Russians, as many in the House are too. We need these questions answered, not swept under the rug.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 23, 2021 at 5:24:36 AM

