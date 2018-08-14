 
 
Yemeni Children Matter

By David Swanson

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/14/18

We've been given a rare opportunity. While the United States military has slaughtered innocents by the hundreds of thousands in the Middle East over the past couple of decades, almost never have U.S. television viewers seen images of the victims, in particular images of them alive just moments before death rained down on them.

Now we have video footage of dozens of little boys on a bus less than an hour before U.S.-made Raytheon bombs murdered many of them, wounded others, and traumatized survivors.

As with a racist police murder, what is rare here is not the crime but the video. This bus was bombed by the U.S.-Saudi alliance. The weapons used by Saudi Arabia are U.S. weapons. The U.S. military aids the Saudis in targeting and refuels their U.S.-made airplanes in midair, so that the bombing need never cease. This was a bus full of little boys in the middle of a crowded market. The tens of thousands of people who attended the boys' funeral are certain to have recognized the crime of mass murder.

Dozens of U.S. Senators recognized the outrage months before it happened, because it's one blip in an ongoing mass-murdering forever-war. Back in March, numerous Senators took to the floor of the U.S. Senate and denounced ongoing U.S. participation in this war. I wrote at that time:

"The facts of the matter were presented very clearly in the debate by numerous U.S. senators from both parties. They denounced war lies as 'lies.' They pointed out the horrendous damage, the deaths, the injuries, the starvation, the cholera. They cited Saudi Arabia's explicit and intentional use of starvation as a weapon. They noted the blockade against humanitarian aid imposed by Saudi Arabia. They endlessly discussed the biggest cholera epidemic ever known. Here's a tweet from Senator Chris Murphy:

"'Gut check moment for the Senate today: we will vote on whether to continue the U.S./Saudi bombing campaign in Yemen which has killed over 10,000 civilians and created the largest cholera outbreak in history.'

"Senator Jeff Merkley asked if partnering with a government trying to starve millions of people to death squared with the principles of the United States of America. I tweeted a response: 'Should I tell him or wait and let his colleagues do it?' In the end, 55 of his colleagues answered his question as well as any history book could have done."

That's right, 55 U.S. Senators voted for genocide. And they got what they voted for. But imagine if they hadn't, and someone else had. Imagine if the racists who marched in DC last weekend and in Charlottesville last year had blown up a bus full of children. Or imagine if, just prior to a desired attack on Iran, an attack on a bus full of kids were blamed on Iran (and the footage aired 89 million times on every U.S. channel).

It's not as though U.S. residents cannot object to cruelty engaged in by the U.S. government. Look at the protests in recent months against cruel treatment of immigrants in the United States. I don't think people have chosen to care about those children stripped away from their families simply because those crimes have occurred within the borders of the United States. I think far more important is the frequency and the depth of the story in U.S. television and news reports.

So, what might happen if we were to persuade television networks like MSNBC to mention Yemen more than once a year? I strongly suspect that the delusion that maintains that Americans cannot care about non-Americans would be shattered. People will care if you show them what to care about, instruct them to care, and make clear that their political party identification need not conflict with caring.

Dear Republicans, please feel free to ignore that Trump is overseeing these horrors, and focus instead on the fact that Obama's "successful" drone war played a major role in creating the current catastrophe.

Dear Democrats, please do the reverse.

Dear Everybody, the important thing is to speak up now for removing the U.S. military and U.S. weapons companies from Yemen and its region of the earth.

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


I have long been aware of the media complicity in the ongoing present wars...


Born in the 40's, aware of a friend being brought home in a body bag from Viet Nam, a viewer of countless wooden boxes being taken off planes flying in from Viet Nam, being saddened that one of my neighbors was included in the body count....


That exposure to the ramifications of being at war in Viet Nam spurred a ton of protests and marches in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, Golden Gate Park and around UC Berkeley. I was a nursing student in Oakland, CA at the time. I fully believe the war protests seen by me, as well as around the country, helped bring the war to an end.


Today, we are not exposed to the vile actions and outcomes of war, certainly not to the extent we were back in the sixties. I believe that is intentional and it is not my insight that brought that to attention. No, I heard it somewhere and thought "they're absolutely right!" We saw the Viet Nam protests and coffins back then.


I see nothing of that today. We're being manipulated (once again) and I don't think I'll back down on my opinion. We've been lied to since 9/11. Not one of the countries we're in has attacked us. It's why I want to be an ex-pat. I don't want one dollar of my money going to support this country (I didn't bother with adjectives for the country, because there weren't any nice ones....my bad).

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 at 4:15:24 AM

