Worst Since Slavery



Attorney General William Barr Compares Coronavirus Lockdown To 'Slavery' | TODAY William Barr, the nation's attorney general, is raising eyebrows with a scathing critique of his own Justice Department as well as for comparing the coronavirus ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: TODAY) Details DMCA



William Barr suggested, this past week, that the institution of estrictive safety pandemic measures has been the worst violation of constitutional freedoms since slavery.

Barr is one of the most contemptible, disgusting and corrupt of all the rotten appointments POSPOTUS Donald Trump has made. His deranged mangling of ideas of liberty, freedom, the constitution and let's throw in citizenship is a part of the Trump psychopathic narcissist derangement syndrome that afflicts his mostly white male, Evangelical, undereducated supporters. It is ironic that these men, who have been so betrayed, abused and violated by the church/economic system they have been fooled into supporting turns them into hypocrite betrayers of their own faith.

But I angrily rant when I had something a bit editorial and a bit humorous to explore.

I was thinking about Barr's childish, narcissistic nonsense as I turned on to Route 1 today, in Philly. There was a sign, clearly violating my constitutional rights, telling me I could not go over 45 miles an hour. I should be able to go 100 miles an hour if I want.

There was a red light. It was violating my rights to move forward. And there was a sign attached to the light that added constitutional insult to injury-- that I could not turn when the light was red. I have the constitutional right to turn when I want to.

Then I noticed my car was beeping, reminding me to put on my seatbelts. I could get a ticket in PA for not wearing a seatbelt. How dare they violate my waistline's constitutional right to be unfettered.

Then there are litter laws. How dare they tell me where I can flick my cigarette butts (theoretically) or dump my trash. How dare they tell our beloved corporate persons that they can't dump their toxic waste in the rivers we drink from? How dare they tell us we can't smoke cigarettes on planes or in restaurants? How dare they tell us we can't smoke pot anywhere we want.

And how dare they tell me I can't drink myself shitfaced drunk and then drive my car if I want to

And now, the masks. How dare they?

What kind of people think that the constitution gives them the right to endanger others. Here's how that thinking might work:

I should have the right to drive at 100 miles and hour. You have the right to not drive because there will be a**holes like me on the road. Too bad if you die.

What do you think? What other outrageous restrictions do we live with that are comparable to mask wearing requirements?