 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H4'ed 5/1/20

World Labyrinth Day May 2: Walking An Online Path to Peace

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, In Series: Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

This article is part of a series on labyrinths. Additional information, especially about the history of labyrinths, is available in many of the previous articles listed below. Author, Managing Editor, Meryl Ann Butler, is a founding member of The Labyrinth Society and has been building labyrinths since 1992.

Classical / Cretan Labyrinth
Classical / Cretan Labyrinth
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

So, what is a labyrinth, anyway?

Labyrinths are different from mazes, although the terms are often used interchangeably. To labyrinthophiles, the two differ greatly in definition, design and function:

A maze offers several paths to choose from, and making one's way through a maze therefore engages logic and analytical processes, and is focused on achieving a particular outcome. Mazes often have walls designed to obscure the view of the correct path.

Two of the primary labyrinth patterns include Chartres and Classical (sometimes called "Cretan") styles. Labyrinths may be temporary or permanent, round or square, indoor or outdoor, and those made for walking may be made of a wide variety of materials from canvas or carpet to rocks, sand, paving stones or even masking tape.

Chartres / Medieval and Classical / Cretan Labyrinth
Chartres / Medieval and Classical / Cretan Labyrinth
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

A labyrinth has only one path. Therefore, there is no need for walls or hedges to obscure the view, and most labyrinths, unlike mazes, are flat, or relatively so. Walking the labyrinth is not done to achieve a goal, but in order to experience the journey. Most people report experiencing a feeling of peace, joy, or wellbeing as a result of walking the labyrinth's unicursal path.

The Labyrinth Society (TLS) invites you to 'Walk as One at 1"(pm) on World Labyrinth Day, joining other participants around the globe in creating a wave of peaceful energy washing across the time zones as you walk a labyrinth. Many of these participants are "meeting" online. Individuals or groups can get involved in private or public walks on a full-sized labyrinth in some areas, although, this year, many are participating by or letting their fingers do the walking on a finger labyrinth.

If you'd like to try this yourself, you can use a printed paper labyrinth. You can use just one of the labyrinth images, or, to enhance brain integration, l like to use mirror images of three-circuit labyrinths, as shown below. You can download the printable pdf , "Fingerwalking Dual Labyrinths Pattern and Instructions," here.

Finger-walking a double labyrinth
Finger-walking a double labyrinth
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

For more information on labyrinths please see the previous articles in this series listed below, and the TLS info page.

I visited with BJ Mosher, a labyrinth builder and member of The Labyrinth Society who was trained by Dr. Lauren Artress as a certified Veriditas Labyrinth in 2009. Since 1977 B.J. and her husband Alex, have owned and operated the Treasure Island Jewelry and Gift Shop and The Realm Shift Healing Energy Center in Alex Bay, NY.

BJ Mosher and sand labyrinth in the Bahamas
BJ Mosher and sand labyrinth in the Bahamas
(Image by Alex Mosher)   Details   DMCA

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with us, BJ! Along with so many other labyrinth enthusiasts, you and I have offered outdoor labyrinth walks on World Labyrinth Day, but this year is different! I'm offering an online interactive walk. And you are sort of "captive in Paradise""but I guess that is better than being back in NY, which is where you'd be if the schedule had gone as planned" I guess there are plenty of New Yorkers who would love to be "detained" in the Bahamas with you right now!

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay"

Invitation to a Path of Peace and Wellbeing: Online Labyrinth Walk (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/08/2020
World Labyrinth Day: May the Fourth Be With You (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/29/2019
Stepping Toward Peace on World Labyrinth Day, May 5th (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/03/2018
View All 16 Articles in "Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 