 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/14/20

William Henry Gates 2020 = Heinrich Himmler 1940 ---- Equation for the International Court of Justice

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
Become a Fan
  (31 fans)

Submission of Brief to the 14 Members of the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands

Asking that you issue an Injunction against William Henry Gates III, Melinda Gates, and the Gates Foundation, doing business as the World Health Organization.

Introduction:

Because said Injunctions would prevent further irreparable harm, I asked the Court to consider this request on an expedited emergency basis.

Millions have already been killed to further Gates' pandemic profiteering, and these depredations must be stopped. Gates patented an early version of this weaponized virus, but further weaponizing was done with grants from USA's "Institute of Health."

At the core, heart, headline of this request is this equation to delineate the historical precedents and make the comparisons necessary to comprehend the urgency of this situation, so that looking back at 2020, we will see clearly who did what to prevent the on going genocide, particularly in Europe, Africa, and India.


William Henry Gates III = Heinrich Himmler 1940

___________________________________________

Summary:

Gates has had a long history of wanting to reduce the human population by 10-15% through the use of vaccines. He has invested heavily in vaccine manufacturers for the past decade.

His "philanthropic donations" of $200-300 Million dollars have in effect purchased the World Health Organization, which has announced in public statements that Gates wants travel restrictions and microchips inserted in the biceps of those who give in to his imperious demands.

He has build 7 vaccine factories for manufacturing that hallowed future vaccine, one which is chromosomally impossible, to use a vaccine full of adjuvants like mercury, aluminum, and formaldehyde to "repair and prevent further damage" after a new inoculation is transparently absurd, and makes as much as a comparison between an instrument of warfare, like a Harrier Jet or an Intercontinental Guided Missile with 50 Megaton explosive devices, then compared to the golden carriage of Her Majesty, Elizabeth II.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 