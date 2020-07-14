William Henry Gates 2020 = Heinrich Himmler 1940 ---- Equation for the International Court of Justice

Submission of Brief to the 14 Members of the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands

Asking that you issue an Injunction against William Henry Gates III, Melinda Gates, and the Gates Foundation, doing business as the World Health Organization.

Introduction:

Because said Injunctions would prevent further irreparable harm, I asked the Court to consider this request on an expedited emergency basis.

Millions have already been killed to further Gates' pandemic profiteering, and these depredations must be stopped. Gates patented an early version of this weaponized virus, but further weaponizing was done with grants from USA's "Institute of Health."

At the core, heart, headline of this request is this equation to delineate the historical precedents and make the comparisons necessary to comprehend the urgency of this situation, so that looking back at 2020, we will see clearly who did what to prevent the on going genocide, particularly in Europe, Africa, and India.





William Henry Gates III = Heinrich Himmler 1940

___________________________________________

Summary:

Gates has had a long history of wanting to reduce the human population by 10-15% through the use of vaccines. He has invested heavily in vaccine manufacturers for the past decade.

His "philanthropic donations" of $200-300 Million dollars have in effect purchased the World Health Organization, which has announced in public statements that Gates wants travel restrictions and microchips inserted in the biceps of those who give in to his imperious demands.

He has build 7 vaccine factories for manufacturing that hallowed future vaccine, one which is chromosomally impossible, to use a vaccine full of adjuvants like mercury, aluminum, and formaldehyde to "repair and prevent further damage" after a new inoculation is transparently absurd, and makes as much as a comparison between an instrument of warfare, like a Harrier Jet or an Intercontinental Guided Missile with 50 Megaton explosive devices, then compared to the golden carriage of Her Majesty, Elizabeth II.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).