

Old oak tree

Walnuts are good for the brain

They help our brains fire up for problem-solving

Stimulating higher brain activity in the gamma range

But they also look like our marvelous brains.





And the large-jointed Japanese Knotweed

Is good medicine for inflamed joints.





By the same token Bloodroot,

With its red root and red extract,

Has been used for hundreds of years

As a blood purifier.





Saxifrage, which breaks apart rocks as it grows,

Has been used to relieve kidney stones.

Alkanet, with its viper-shaped seeds

Was used to treat snake bites,

And the coiled shoots of the herb Scorpius

Will help with a scorpion sting. . .





I have just described the anthropocentric universe.

Was it the Walnut that gave creator the idea

Of creating the human brain?





Or is nature just trying to make us feel welcome?





One time when my friend and I were on a walk

He saw the face of an old man in a tree.

He pointed it out

And got angry

When I didn't respond.

I saw the old man's face in the bark.

It was hard to miss,

But the reason I didn't respond was because

I am tired of focusing on all the signatures in nature

That seem to be there

To help us feel at home

By accommodating our projections

Of the familiar?





Why should we eat Walnuts to fire up our brains?

Why shouldn't we just take care of our brains

And eat Walnuts just because we like them

And be grateful?

And why shouldn't we tolerant those invasive knotweeds

Just because they seem so happy with their lives

Growing by the road

And not because they heal our arthritis.





(They are actually quite beautiful.)





Why should we tolerate or like things

Because anything?

We should just like and respect things in nature,

Period.

Next time you pass an old person's face

Try to see a tree in that person.

And next time you are under an old tree

Just be with it.

It is an old being to be sure

But I promise you

It does not have a face.