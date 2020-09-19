 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/19/20

Will Trump leave Office If He Loses The Election?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 7111
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernie Sanders
Become a Fan
  (130 fans)

From Bernie Sanders EMail

Donald Trump -- .If I lose, it is rigged..
Donald Trump -- .If I lose, it is rigged..
(Image by Michael Vadon)   Details   DMCA

Yes. This is a presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Yes. This is an election about health care, education, the economy, climate change, criminal justice, and so many other important issues.

More importantly, however, this is an election about whether or not we retain American democracy. This is an election we must not lose.

Today, virtually every national poll and most battleground state polls have Biden ahead. Yet, Trump continues to repeat a message he tweeted several weeks ago: "The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election."

Think about what that means. What he is saying is that if he wins the election, that's great. But if he loses, it's rigged. And if it's rigged, then he is not leaving office. Heads I win. Tails you lose.

Never before in the history of this country have we failed to have a peaceful transition of power from one president to the next. And now, for the first time, we are facing an election where it is not clear that a sitting president will voluntarily leave office if he loses.

I am not in the habit of quoting former President Ronald Reagan, but I think something that he said in his first inaugural address makes the point about how important this part of our heritage is.

Here is what President Reagan said:

"To a few of us here today, this is a solemn and most momentous occasion; and yet, in the history of our nation, it is a commonplace occurrence. The orderly transfer of authority as called for in the Constitution routinely takes place as it has for almost two centuries and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle."

Protecting this "orderly transfer of authority," as President Reagan characterized it, is absolutely essential if all of us Republicans, Democrats, Independents want to protect our democracy. And the truth is that Donald Trump poses the biggest threat to our democracy that we've ever seen from a sitting president.

Remember: Donald Trump is the president who made the preposterous statement after the 2016 election, which he won, that "millions of people voted illegally." That's when he won. What will he say in 2020 if he loses?

This is the president who was asked by Chris Wallace on Fox News whether he would accept the election results. Trump refused to give a straight answer, and said: "I have to see. No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either."

This is the president who has talked about delaying the election.

This is the president who's now talking about a third term, in violation of the Constitution.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Well Said 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Bernie Sanders Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sanders Response to Clinton's Speech on Jobs

Saving Our Democracy

Why Do Republicans Hate Social Security?

Vermont Senate Votes to Overturn Citizens United

I Support Hillary Clinton. So Should Everyone Who Voted for Me.

Saving American Democracy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Dink Winkerton

Become a Fan
Author 517716
(Member since Aug 12, 2020), 28 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Good People share a common Belief System, or B.S. Good People wanted Bernie Sanders to be the Democrat's candidate in 2016, but deals were made. Indulgences were bought & sold. Gold toilets were installed after Barack Obama's plumbing was removed from the White Folk's House. Distressed public housing had to be remodeled just to get Trump's trophy wife to sleep over. 9/11 remains an unsolved crime. The swamp still needs draining. The Oval Office carpets still have cum stains from William Jefferson Clinton.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 4:27:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Sheila Parks, Ed.D.

Become a Fan
Author 5119
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 27, 2007), 24 fans, 44 articles, 275 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

And you wrote this before our beloved RBG left us. The mess and Trump are even worse now

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 5:48:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 975 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Since Newt Gingrich, mid 90's, the Republican party has devoted all of it's energy and resources to the accumulation of power and control. They pursued this goal without regard to morals, ethics, or rules. The constituency they served were special interests of whom the general population was never a part of. Republicans are trying to recreate a form of Government the early colonists fought a war to get rid of, though, admittedly this subversive government had been well re-established by Democrats and Republicans well before Republicans found a chance to eliminate the will of the people and any political opposition all together. That our government can re-establish itself as a government that is Constitutional and represents the people as a whole, at this point in time, is truly doubtful.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 6:14:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 