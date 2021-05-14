Will Trump Be Imprisoned in Florida?



Trump Extradition Blocked by Ron Desantis if Forty Five Gets Indicted by New York Southern District Florida Officials Reportedly Steeling For A Trump Extradition Block By Gov. Ron DeSantis ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: H. A. Goodman) Details DMCA



It could end up that Donald Trump ends up in a prison of his own making in Florida.

It's widely noted, as this Huffpost article reports, that Florida Officials 'Actively' Preparing For DeSantis To Block Trump Extradition.

Basically, if the NY state AG or the Feds attempt to extradite Trump, then Republican, Trump supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will shield Trump from the extradition.

Actually, Trump is scheduled soon to spend some time in New Jersey. But there, a Democratic governor will probably, almost certainly, not block any extradition attempts. So Trump may decide not to avoid Florida's humid season. He may decide that he's, in practicality, going to be staying Florida.

I'd like to think that he may figure out that he could put himself at risk if he goes anywhere outside of Florida. Or, he may force some red state governors to issue him orders blocking his extradition.

I like the idea of him being stuck in Florida, unable to fly to his narcissism satiating rallies. I like the idea that he can't leave Florida and that he may be feeling even the slightest sense that he is restricted, even imprisoned.

I'm not 100% sure about how Governor De Santis gets to play with federal indictments. But I imagine De Santis could slow down the process with appeals. Otherwise, Trump might have to avoid leaving the house, in this case, Mar A Lago. Yes, it's a gilded cage, but I think Trump will feel like it's a prison and chafe at his restrictions. It'll be sweet justice, maybe better than if he faced NY's AG or the federal government.