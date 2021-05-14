Will Trump Be Imprisoned in Florida?

Trump Extradition Blocked by Ron Desantis if Forty Five Gets Indicted by New York Southern District Florida Officials Reportedly Steeling For A Trump Extradition Block By Gov. Ron DeSantis ... (Image by YouTube, Channel: H. A. Goodman) DetailsDMCA
It could end up that Donald Trump ends up in a prison of his own making in Florida.
Basically, if the NY state AG or the Feds attempt to extradite Trump, then Republican, Trump supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will shield Trump from the extradition.
Actually, Trump is scheduled soon to spend some time in New Jersey. But there, a Democratic governor will probably, almost certainly, not block any extradition attempts. So Trump may decide not to avoid Florida's humid season. He may decide that he's, in practicality, going to be staying Florida.
I'd like to think that he may figure out that he could put himself at risk if he goes anywhere outside of Florida. Or, he may force some red state governors to issue him orders blocking his extradition.
I like the idea of him being stuck in Florida, unable to fly to his narcissism satiating rallies. I like the idea that he can't leave Florida and that he may be feeling even the slightest sense that he is restricted, even imprisoned.
I'm not 100% sure about how Governor De Santis gets to play with federal indictments. But I imagine De Santis could slow down the process with appeals. Otherwise, Trump might have to avoid leaving the house, in this case, Mar A Lago. Yes, it's a gilded cage, but I think Trump will feel like it's a prison and chafe at his restrictions. It'll be sweet justice, maybe better than if he faced NY's AG or the federal government.
Shielding Trump From Extradition If Indicted Is A Thing People Are Working On Rachel Maddow shares reporting on the possibility that, if Donald Trump is indicted and a warrant is issued for his arrest, Ron DeSantis might find a way to ... (Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) DetailsDMCA
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.
He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)