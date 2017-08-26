Power of Story
WikiLeaks: Hostile is as Hostile Does

By Thomas Knapp
"It is the sense of Congress," according to the annual Intelligence Authorization Act now working its way through the US Senate, "that WikiLeaks and the senior leadership of WikiLeaks resemble a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors and should be treated as such a service by the United States."

US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) was the lone dissenting vote on the bill, which was approved by the Senate Intelligence Committee in late August. Wyden is on board with Congress's general anti-Russia/anti-WikiLeaks hatefest, but worries that the bill's "novel" phraseology might be "applied to journalists inquiring about secrets." That's a valid concern as far as it goes, but it doesn't go nearly far enough.

Simply put the US government's problem with WikiLeaks -- the basis for its claim of hostility -- is that WikiLeaks tells the truth about the US government.

WikiLeaks's disclosures include material on US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, torture at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, and US spy operations against putative allies (including a scheme cooked up by the CIA and then Secretary of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to spy on United Nations officials).

"Vault 7," the current round of WikiLeaks disclosures, reveals the tools the Central Intelligence Agency uses to compromise our computers, our telephones, even our televisions, Not to mention the tools it uses to spy on, get this, other US intelligence agencies.

Not that the US government is the sole target of this "non-state hostile intelligence service." WikiLeaks embarrasses governments around the world by showing their subjects the secrets those governments (yes, including Russia's) don't want them to see.

Ever since passage of the National Security Act of 1947, the US government's "defense" and "intelligence" apparatuses have accustomed themselves to growing and operating absent any obligation or accountability to the citizens and taxpayers who pay -- in treasure, and sometimes in blood -- for their games.

Bottom line: The CIA, the NSA and the other "alphabet soup" agencies of the US government spy on you, lie to you, and commit crimes in your name with presumed impunity. WikiLeaks merely shows you what they're doing, and has yet to be caught in a lie.

When the US Senate Intelligence Committee declares WikiLeaks "hostile," the obvious question is "hostile to whom?" WikiLeaks is allied with the American people, while the US intelligence community -- and, for the moment at least, the US Senate Intelligence Committee -- is our enemy.

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 38 fans, 47 articles, 215 quicklinks, 2421 comments, 1 diaries


The public that has "learned helplessness" has become conditioned to accept whatever abuse the government does to take away their Bill of Rights. They are now for all practical purposes gone.

Not only is your electronic data not safe from used to spying on you, cameras, everywhere to track your movement, gps's in your cell phones, cars, rv's, boats and even tracking ability in your passport documents, but so are your houses, papers, and effects subject to unreasonable searches and seizures. The police can breakdown your front door to your castle anytime they want, throw in grenades, kill your dog, terrorize your children and drag you out in your underwear and you are helpless to do anything about it.

Like all crazed aggressors they never stop until confronted by an immovable force. That has not happened because you no longer have the right of freedom of assembly and the right to gather in public places and protest. You can be required to get a license, banned to so-called "free speech zones"---what a moronic oxymoron---arrested for incitement, whatever that is, charged with a felony of rioting and terrorism and heavily fined crippling you financially, not to mention attorney and court fees, tortured and thrown in a dungeon for years.

You can even be executed without due process as an "enemy combatant" and not even given the protection of international and domestic laws granted to prisoners of war.

What is the public response: "If I did not do anything wrong, I have nothing to worry about"? Think again. The government can decide what is wrong, not you.

Login to WikiLeaks, RT, or even OEN and the government can say you did "something" wrong. Fatherland, err Homeland Security ain't keeping us safe. They, not Islam terrorists are our enemy.

----buzzzzzz you have just committed an act in violation of the 1917

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 at 2:17:23 PM

Author 0
