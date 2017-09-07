Power of Story
Why the Attacks on Antifa Are Shameful--And Why These Attacks MUST BE OPPOSED

by Sunsara Taylor and a RevCom.us writing group

For the past week, "Antifa" has come under a sustained and many-sided political attack, including from liberal and some "progressive" voices. These attacks would be almost laughably idiotic if they were not so dangerous and deadly serious. These attacks echo Trump, as well as other organized forces. ("Antifa" refers to a range of anti-fascist and anti-racist groups with varying viewpoints, who act in different ways to defend against and take on fascist and white-supremacist thugs, on the street and on the internet. Significant sections of Antifa identify themselves as anarchist in some way.)

A sample of the range of the attacks: Noam Chomsky, the progressive anti-imperialist, and a self-identified "anarchist" himself--shut out of the major media for decades--suddenly finds himself quoted in every corner of that media for saying that Antifa is a "gift to the right." Chris Hedges, the "progressive" commentator, echoes similar themes. Liberal democrats warn that Antifa is causing the legitimacy of the government's right to the exclusive use of force and violence to come under question. A former speechwriter for Donald Rumsfeld takes to the Washington Post to loudly assert the "moral equivalency" between Antifa and the Nazis whom it takes on. (Rumsfeld, as George W. Bush's "Defense" Secretary, directed the utterly unprovoked and illegitimate war against Iraq that has taken hundreds of thousands of lives and still counting.) Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Party leader, rushed to denounce them, calling for arrests and prosecution.

At week's end came the punch line to this vicious show--an article on the liberal-Democratic Politico website announcing major FBI and "Homeland Security" investigations (and no doubt actions) against Antifa.

Let's pull the lens back here and get some clarity.

Point Number One: The mobilization of organized groups of fanatical thugs is integral to fascism


The Trump/Pence regime is a fascist regime. 1

The Trump/Pence regime has step-by-step taken dramatic draconian moves, stripping away democratic rights, targeting group after group, and suppressing dissent and resistance. Trump himself whips up and foments hatred and vicious violence at his fascist campaign rallies: "take 'em out on a stretcher," "punch 'em in the face," referring to protesters, and systematically going after the press as "enemies of the American people." Trump signaled to the whole world his support of the fascists in Charlottesville. When fascists march with torches chanting racist, anti-Semitic, anti-gay, and outright NAZI slogans--in a country with historic and vicious white supremacy and male supremacy--people opposed to all this should wake the f*ck up!


David William Pear

In my personal opinion, this article raises a lot of critical issues that those calling themselves liberal, progressive, left, socialists, etc. must face. Personally, I hope this article results in a lot of discussion.

Here are a few thoughts of my own:

The right-wing, with the consent of "moderate" leftist are imposing a double standard on leftist political dissidents. For example, ALEC and the right-wing has spent years pushing "stand your ground" gun laws; in other words, the right-wing asserts that violence is morally and legally permissible to defend oneself, EVEN IF withdrawing, fleeing and other not-violent means are available. Why shouldn't the so-called Antifa stand their ground too, especially when they are opposing state violence?

Violence and "cowboy" justice has alway been glorified in the U.S.---I rarely go to the movies but last night I saw "Wind River", glorifying violence with the message that casual killing of badguys is no big deal, and ends with a morally justified execution by law enforcement. Maybe it was just me, but I saw the movie as Hollywood complicit with propagandists grooming canon fodder for the state, thinly disguised as promoting liberal concern about Native Americans.

The left is being humiliated to speak out and condemn radicalized leftists. IMHO, it is comparable to shaming Muslims and feeding Isamophobia, as if Islam promotes violence any more so than many other religions. Therefore, Muslims are shamed with Islamophobia into self-identify as moderate-Muslims and they must apologize for their 'fellow' Muslims. No other religion in the U.S. is asked to do that. I don't see Republicans, Christians and conservatives rushing out to apologize for violence committed by the right-winders.

This article raises so many issues I will just list a few more:

At what point is violence justified by the left, if ever?

Does the state have a moral monopoly on violence?

And, does a progressive, anti-war, workers, social justice, etc. movement even exist anymore, and if so why aren't they hitting the strees?

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 7, 2017 at 12:18:56 PM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

People aren't "hitting the streets" any more because the media has them so confused with all the bogus labels put on anyone who is trying to organize anything worthwhile for working people. My ONLY objection to the article is that it kept referring to the Trump/Pence regime as though their regime was solely responsible for the cluster f*ck that has been in control of our government since the first Native American was brutally displaced from his home.

I absolutely will not align myself with "progressives" any more. When the likes of Elizabeth Warren (with her two drops of "Indian" blood, grandstanding about the obvious while sucking up to Hitlary and doing nothing for indigenous people especially Standing Rock heroes) get called progressive, you can expect projectile vomiting from me.

Bernie Sanders is a miserable disappointment also, touring the country to stump for the corrupt to the core DNC. "Leftist" news people like the infamous Hillary Ho, Rachel Maddow have done their well paid part to confuse and discredit true lefties.

Nope, I am leaving the "progressive" freak show and joining ANTIFA.

And I am certainly going to be following the authors of this article.

BTW, what is keeping most people from "hitting the streets" is the knowledge that the militarized police are going to be there to protect the fascists and blast them to kingdom come for peaceful assembly.

Maybe ANTIFA "breaks the law" but when the laws are being made by a gang of sociopaths, maybe it's time to break them.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 7, 2017 at 2:26:01 PM

Mark Skudlarek

Author 507730

The criticism and condemnation of the anti-fascists, in my opinion, is very much the same as what tree-huggers and Water Protectors have experienced for the past 50 years. Folks know that the Water Protectors' goals are righteous and good, yet are lulled/tricked into labeling their methods as whacko, too radical, not something a rational citizen would do, terroristic even. Now the planet is in peril, because the collective People failed to understand what the Water Protectors saw on the horizon.


Maybe I would not be so bold, so courageous, or angry to use a method that Antifa might use, but I will not stop supporting their actions. We are at war. I wish it was not so, but wishing probably isn't the most effective tactic.


We must grow the resistance, not stifle it. Even Noam and Chris are imperfect, but I love them both. I hope they read this article, and learn something from it.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 7, 2017 at 3:17:54 PM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Thank you for your thoughtful comment. Here is another article I think you might like:

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 7, 2017 at 3:40:46 PM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

revcom.us

Ideology:New Synthesis, Communism, Marxism--Leninism--Maoism, Stalinism

HMMM....



Submitted on Thursday, Sep 7, 2017 at 5:50:52 PM

