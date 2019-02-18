 
 
Why is the media showering Howard Schultz with free airtime?

From The Guardian

Becoming a Serious Presidential Candidate used to require political support, now, for the right price, the media can do the anointing

Howard Schultz, former Starbucks CEO
America is the only place in the world where any citizen over the age of 35 can run for president. No experience in government necessary. No support from a political party necessary. You don't even have to have any ideas or policy proposals.

Take Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks whose most notable achievement to date has been the Mocha Frappucinno.

On Tuesday, CNN made Schultz a Serious Presidential Candidate by giving him an hour-long "town hall" in which he fielded questions from an audience.

Why did CNN do this? Because Schultz is worth over $3.6bn.

In today's America, someone with this much money can buy so much advertising and self-promotion that he automatically becomes a SPC just by virtue of wanting the job and having the capacity to self-finance a campaign.

Ironically, CNN and other major media are giving Schultz free media now because he can afford an almost infinite amount of paid media later.

Years ago, political parties played the major roles in selecting presidential candidates. Candidates came up through the ranks. They had to convince party leaders across the nation they had what it took to be president. Conventions were the last step in the winnowing process.

Then, over the last several decades, the media took over the job of winnowing the pack. Winners were determined largely by campaign coverage, including presidential primary debates.

Donald Trump became a SPC in 2015 not only because of his billions but also his notoriety as the star of a popular reality TV show and, before that, decades in the tabloids where he learned the art of getting media attention.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Thomas Knapp

Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"Schultz could deliver the 2020 election to Trump by siphoning off votes from the Democratic candidate."


I doubt that the election will be decided by one vote, or that the Democratic candidate could be persuaded to vote for Schultz instead of himself or herself.


And that's precisely how many votes each candidate has: One.


All the rest of the votes belong to voters, not to candidates, and if those voters choose to cast those votes for someone other than the Democratic candidate, that's their prerogative.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at 10:16:48 PM

Devil's Advocate

Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Yeah, I'm getting pretty tired of hearing people spew this nonsense about third-party candidates "stealing" or "siphoning" votes from the others. It's moronic.

Just as anyone should feel perfectly free NOT to vote for some wealthy self-serving flake like Schultz, anyone should feel free NOT to vote for the usual suspects, regardless of what party any of them supposedly "represent". (Does a party even represent anything these days? That's another conversation, I suppose.)

If the mainstream parties aren't getting the support from the People, it's their own fault. You can't "blame" other parties some people might have voted for.

People are supposed to be allowed to vote with their conscience. Not because others wants them to fall in line with them. The vote belongs to the voting individuals. Anyone who says differently is either just a shill for the Establishment, or someone who needs to have his/her head examined.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at 11:06:49 PM

Lee Beacham

Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Why is the media showering Howard Schultz with free airtime?

Because they make money reporting on rich, well known people seeking, well, anything public. It's why and only why the media reports on anything. They get all of their money from people who read/veiw or from advertisers that want people to read, then buy.

The media has no concern about the candidate themselves short of making sure their viewing/reading demographic is interested and has money. Shultz will create political controversy, the best way to attract interest. Like a car wreck or a house on fire, no one can look away.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 12:30:49 AM

