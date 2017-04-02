Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Why This Isn't the Time for the Public Option or Medicare for Some

Message Margaret Flowers
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/2/17

From flickr.com: single payer, healthcare for all {MID-71317}
single payer, healthcare for all
(Image by Michael Fleshman)   Permission   Details   DMCA

reprinted from HealthOverProfit.org

This has been a tumultuous week for healthcare reform. First there was the pleasantly quick defeat of the American Health Care Act in the House of Representatives Friday afternoon. Then, that evening, Senator Sanders spoke at a town hall in Vermont with Senator Pat Leahy and Representative Peter Welch where he announced that he would introduce a Medicare for All bill. Medicare for All and Bernie supporters lit up social media with their excitement over the announcement. This should have been great news, but it wasn't exactly. Over the weekend, more information was revealed in a series of interviews with Sen. Sanders. Sunday, he said on CNN that single payer legislation wouldn't have the votes, so the first priority will be to improve the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with a public insurance, called a public option, and possibly lowering the age of Medicare eligibility to 55.There are a number of reasons why this isn't the time for tinkering with the ACA. We have a healthcare crisis now and the means to solve it. The ACA is fundamentally flawed and cannot be tweaked into a universal program. And Sanders' proposals are exactly the same ones used in 2008-10 to divide and weaken the movement for National Improved Medicare for All. We can't be fooled into going down that path again.The Current Crisis and its SolutionRight now in the United States, almost 30 million people have no health insurance. On top of that, tens of millions of people who have health insurance can't afford health care. When people experience a serious accident or illness, they face a stark choice: seek care and risk financial ruin or go without it and risk disability or death. Hundreds of thousands of families go bankrupt each year due to medical illness and an estimated 29,000 people die each year due to lack of access to care.Think about how the country galvanized when 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on 9/11 or when the 2,000th soldier was killed in Iraq, but that amount of death happens ten times a year or more in the US and we hardly hear a peep of outrage.Health outcomes in the United States are not very good. A recent study found:"Notable among poor-performing countries is the USA, whose life expectancy at birth is already lower than most other high-income countries, and is projected to fall further behind such that its 2030 life expectancy at birth might be similar to the Czech Republic for men, and Croatia and Mexico for women. The USA has the highest child and maternal mortality, homicide rate, and body-mass index of any high-income country, and was the first of high-income countries to experience a halt or possibly reversal of increase in height in adulthood, which is associated with higher longevity. The USA is also the only country in the OECD without universal health coverage, and has the largest share of unmet health-care needs due to financial costs."Yet, of all of the industrialized nations, the United States spends the most per person on health care, in some cases double the amount and those countries cover everyone. We are already paying for universal comprehensive health coverage, but we aren't getting it because the bottom line of the system in the US is profits for a few rather than health for all.The US has the most complex and heavily bureaucratic system in the world because it is a market-based system with a few public programs to try to fill in the gaps. A third of our healthcare dollar goes to administration for the hundreds of different insurance plans with their differing coverage, networks and rules. And we pay the highest prices, by far, for health services and pharmaceuticals because there is no rational system to set a fair price.To begin to solve the healthcare crisis in the US, we need a system that is based on health and the money to pay for it. The proven solution is a universal not-for-profit, publicly-funded system that provides all medically-necessary care. House Resolution 676: "The Expanded and Improved Medicare for All Act," which has 72 co-sponsors, is the model for that system. This would address the fundamental causes of the healthcare crisis.The good news is that not only do we have the money to pay for this system, but there is also widespread support for it. For decades many independent polls have shown more than 60% support by the general public, plus more than 80% support by Democratic Party voters, rapidly growing support by Republicans who earn under $75,000 and majority support by health professionals.Why a Public Option and Medicare for Some Plans will failSteve Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, had an interesting statement in the New York Magazine recently. He criticized the Republican's American Health Care Act (AHCA) because it was "written by the insurance industry." That same criticism can be made of the Democrat's ACA, which was basically written by Liz Fowler, a former executive for WellPoint. She also oversaw the regulations' process.The ACA is fundamentally flawed because it treats health care as a commodity, not a public necessity. It has achieved the best that it can do, and similar to other attempts at the state level that don't address the roots of the crisis, it is starting to deteriorate with stagnant coverage and rising premiums and out-of-pocket costs.Attempts to improve the ACA with a public insurance or Medicare for some will bring coverage to a few more, but they will similarly fail over time because they will not change the system or control healthcare costs.Sen. Sanders and others are pushing a public option. This would be a public insurance that people could choose instead of private insurance. It sounds good in theory but has not worked in practice because it draws the sickest patients and struggles to cover their care while keeping premiums and out-of-pocket costs affordable. Private insurers are experts at attracting the healthiest enrollees. In fact, I have argued that a public insurance is just what the private insurers want (though they are unlikely to admit it) because it serves as a relief valve to take sick people off their hands. That leaves private insurers to focus on the young, employed and wealthy, from which they can collect premiums and who won't need much in the way of health care.Sen. Sanders is also raising the possibility of lowering the age of Medicare to 55, just as Alan Grayson suggested in 2010. This is another gift to the insurance industry because it takes a group that is more likely to have health problems off of their books. It will place more of a burden on the Medicare system without bringing the cost savings needed to cover health needs. I call this Medicare for some to contrast it with Medicare for all.The basic reasons that Medicare for all works are because the administrative simplicity of one universal plan provides over $500 billion a year in administrative savings and its ability to negotiate fair drug prices means over $100 billion per year in savings on pharmaceuticals. The savings offset the cost of paying for care and getting rid of out-of-pocket costs that currently keep people from seeking necessary care.Rather than wasting time and effort on a public option or Medicare for some, which will still leave people out and maintain the high costs of health care, we need to mobilize to win national improved Medicare for all. Like other industrialized nations, we need to create a universal high quality health system. It doesn't make sense to leave anybody out when we have the resources to achieve it and public support for it. The only thing lacking is support from members of Congress. But as we witnessed last week with the defeat of the AHCA, changing the minds of members of Congress is within the power of the public.The public option and Medicare for some are being used to divide and distract supporters of Medicare for all in order to weaken them and make them believe they are asking for too much, just as happened during the health reform efforts in 2008-10. We can't be taken off track again.What is the real purpose of a public option or lowering the age of Medicare when neither is an effective nor a lasting solution? It is only because the Democrats are unwilling to take on the powerful health insurance and pharmaceutical industries. The problem is that we can't solve the healthcare crisis until we do.

 

www.mobilizeforhealthcare.org
Margaret Flowers, M.D. is a pediatrician from Maryland who serves as congressional fellow for Physicians for a National

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

6 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


  New Content

The United States of America...listing and stumbling backwards into a tepid version of progressive healthcare that the rest of the developed world embraced long ago.

Probably explains why the New World Order neoconservative and quisling Clinton neoliberal fascists are hell-bent on maintaining sole-superpower status.

Ownership has its privileges.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 8:19:25 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011)


  New Content

"...we need to mobilize to win national improved Medicare for all."

How, Margaret?

This wish-listing is pandemic.

"...we need to end the wars."

"...we need to nationalize the Fed."

"...we need to amend the Constitution."

"...we need to get money of of politics."

It's as if stating a problem puts the solution in play.

Money in politics? Bad! Get money out of politics? Good. Problem addressed, have a beer, solution will arrive by FedEx in the morning.

Yes, we do need to mobilize. That means offering EFFECTIVE ACTIONABLE CHOICES to the public, choices they understand and embrace. Which requires highly-detailed battle plans, honest and robust metrics to measure progress, defined interim targets and focusing on clear objectives. It also means anticipating and preparing preemptive attacks against inevitable opposition.

How long have we been having this health care debate? How many thousands of pages of brilliant analysis like we have here in this article have been floating around for decades? The embarrassment that our health care system represents requires action. Where's the plan?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:30:18 AM

Author 0
Indent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
She has no actionable plan, unfortunately.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:36:49 AM

Author 0
Indent
Jill Herendeen

Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013)


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
General strike. Hit the plutocrats in the ONLY place it will hurt them: in their wallets. Stop working for them until we get actual PROGRESS.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:15:12 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


  New Content

"What is the real purpose of a public option or lowering the age of Medicare when neither is an effective nor a lasting solution?"


Anything good is useful, don't oppose it.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:37:43 AM

Author 0
Indent
PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
"What is the real purpose of a public option or lowering the age of Medicare when neither is an effective nor a lasting solution?"
The real purpose is to maintain a system that is not functionally distinguishable from an organized-crime protection racket -- a system in which fully one third of the take goes to administrative featherbedding, price-gouging, and financial skimming, leaving tens of millions of individuals without effective access to care and vulnerable to amenable mortality, morbidity, and destitution. Margaret explained that private insurance would use the public option and lowered Medicare eligibility age as dumping grounds for the sickest patients. (They already use stock, unimproved Medicare for this to boost the profitability of their Medicare Advantage plans.) By this light, Bernie's compromises (capitulations?) are not "good" things. But like the Affordable Care Act before them, they may succeed in dividing and conquering potential supporters of the ultimate long-term means of delivering universal, cost-effective, high-quality healthcare -- national non-profit single-payer health insurance -- for another decade or so.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:37:02 PM

Author 0
PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


  New Content

An OpEdNews editor needs to restore the original paragraph breaks in this article.

In the meantime, readers can find the original, more legible post at Health Over Profit here.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:58:23 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)


  New Content

Unless, and until, the health insurance parasites are abolished, this country will never see anything even close to a public option or a single payer health care system. Never.


Both corrupt parties are on the health industrial complex gravy train and neither one will derail that train.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:55:18 PM

Author 0
