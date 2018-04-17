Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Not Emphasize Assad Had No MOTIVE To Use Gas! He Had Defeated the Terrorists Sent by USA

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jay Janson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1723
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)
- Advertisement -

TITLE:

From flickr.com: Supporters of Assad are gatherd in Damascus, Syria Saba'a Bahrat Square near Central Bank of Syria building by FreedomHouse Attribution {MID-281417}
Supporters of Assad are gatherd in Damascus, Syria Saba'a Bahrat Square near Central Bank of Syria building by FreedomHouse Attribution
(Image by FreedomHouse)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

This short alert is written in dedication to my readers in nations that have been invaded or bombed by Americans in uniform.

- Advertisement -

When a crime is reported or discovered, the first thing investigators look for is someone with a MOTIVE to have committed the crime - someone who stood to gain from committing the crime.

Why are the Syrians, Russians, Iranians and good people everywhere not emphasizing that President Assad and his Syrian Arab Army, having finally won the battle with invading terrorist groups funded and armed by the USA and Saudi Arabia, cannot be found to have had a MOTIVE to make the gas attack alleged by enemies of President Assad and Syria.

Staring us all in the face is the obvious fact that the losers of the war against the Syrian government of President Assad did have a MOTIVE to stagesuch a gas attack and accuse the Syrian military, who had just defeated them in battle, of gassing Syrian civilians. Their MOTIVE being to give leaders of the USA, trying to overthrow the Assad government, a pretext to bomb Damascus yet again as they did twice before, also without evidence proving a gas attack had indeed been committed by the government in Damascus.

- Advertisement -

Why even accept any accusation against Assad without a MOTIVE suggested?

Crimes are committed by criminals with a MOTIVE.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Tony Bennett Said About 9/11 Martin Luther King Jr. Would Have Also

Girlfriends? Petraeus Oversaw the Slaughter of Thousands and He Will Face Trial:

Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski - Investor Wars Korea thru Syria

So How Many Poor Vietnamese Did McCain's Bombs Kill in 23 Runs?

U.S. Threat to Atom Bomb North Korea Never Forgotten

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Jay Janson

Become a Fan
Author 1723
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 26, 2006), 55 fans, 385 articles, 479 comments, 25 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Americans! Take responsibility for what your fellow Americans do to other nations!

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 at 6:03:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 9 fans, 1 articles, 424 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I hear you, Jay! My sentiments exactly. And my rage and frustration? Trying to overcome the BS that is constantly spewed on MSM. Our government has, plain and simply, become so corrupt and has used the media to spread falsehoods to justify what the next action will be...all in the name of keeping us safe and/or helping the oppressed overseas regain their human rights. Everyone I talk to believes what they've heard on MSM..even my well-educated brother....and I can't even say that people I talk to say "oh thank you for the truth"...nope, they roll their eyes.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 at 6:26:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 