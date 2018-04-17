- Advertisement -

This short alert is written in dedication to my readers in nations that have been invaded or bombed by Americans in uniform.

When a crime is reported or discovered, the first thing investigators look for is someone with a MOTIVE to have committed the crime - someone who stood to gain from committing the crime.

Why are the Syrians, Russians, Iranians and good people everywhere not emphasizing that President Assad and his Syrian Arab Army, having finally won the battle with invading terrorist groups funded and armed by the USA and Saudi Arabia, cannot be found to have had a MOTIVE to make the gas attack alleged by enemies of President Assad and Syria.

Staring us all in the face is the obvious fact that the losers of the war against the Syrian government of President Assad did have a MOTIVE to stage such a gas attack and accuse the Syrian military, who had just defeated them in battle, of gassing Syrian civilians. Their MOTIVE being to give leaders of the USA, trying to overthrow the Assad government, a pretext to bomb Damascus yet again as they did twice before, also without evidence proving a gas attack had indeed been committed by the government in Damascus.

Why even accept any accusation against Assad without a MOTIVE suggested?

Crimes are committed by criminals with a MOTIVE.

