Why Is America Not Holding the COVID Hitman Accountable?

From Thom Hartmann Blog
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr) Details DMCA
Normally when over a half-million people die from something entirely preventable somebody is held accountable. So far, that hasn't happened in the United States.
In Taiwan, population 24 million, 10 people have died of COVID in the 14 months since the beginning of the pandemic. Ten.
South Korea, with a population of 51 million, has seen 1,634 people die and Canada, with 38 million people has lost 22,000. (Stats here.)
Those countries populations total a bit over 305 million, about the same as the US, and in total they've lost 24,663 people to this disease. The United States has lost over 530,000.
In every one of those countries public health officials and senior government leadership (presidents, prime ministers) required or heavily promoted normal pandemic public health measures like wearing masks, avoiding crowded indoor venues and hand-washing.
Here in America, Donald Trump thinking the virus was a threat to his reelection told his 70 million followers and the rest of America it was "just like the flu," "nothing to fear," "no big deal" and would "miraculously disappear."
No need for anybody to do anything except go to work and enjoy shopping to keep the stock market cranked up because, he lied, the disease was "totally under control."
Since Bob Woodward published his book Rage, we know that back in January of last year Trump knew that the coronavirus was "deadly stuff" and at least "five times more deadly" than the flu. He knew this a full year and two months ago. But he lied to you and me, and his followers believed him then and continue to.
So now a half-million-plus Americans are dead. One in more than every 670 Americans.
More Americans have died from the virus that Trump let rage through America -- hell, he encouraged it raging through America -- than from every war we've fought since the beginning of the last century.
Virtually all of these deaths in America are the result of Donald Trump refusing to do anything serious or consequential about the virus, and lying through his teeth to the American people over and over and over again.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).