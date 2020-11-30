 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/30/20

Why I'm thankful for Trump: He Throws Our Myths in Our Two Faces

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

We Must Hand Together or Surely We Shall Hang Separately
We Must Hand Together or Surely We Shall Hang Separately
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Undeterred by intrusive elbows, fingered ribs and crushed toes, grinding diverse human complexities, mesmerized by the myth that the brass ringmaster's rigged rejuvenated racism will be our OPM brass ring, millions ignore almost 266,000 deaths and risked the lives of family and friends, to delete historical truth best served up as, Native American Day.

Even without a global pandemic limiting our ability to ravenously push, shove and kick our way through human trafficking determined to outdo each other in an uncivil struggle to maintain the art of the deal myth of greatness, Black Friday persevered.

Why insist Trump clan, exit stage Right in thanksgiving? The wisdom of hindsight.

Looking beyond Fox, Facebook and CNN CliffNotes to our humanity pandemic core, allowing any president or administration to ignore our sick & dying, frontline medical responders, teachers and children, in collaboration with an apathetic Senate deserting, Checks and Balances, demands we pay close attention to those for whom, law and order, support our troops, "To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan" by serving and honoring the men and women who are America's veterans - thankful the trumped remind us of our neglect of patriotism's call for renewed Stewardship of Earth, Environmental Climate and love thy neighbor as thyself. So, please say, thank you.

The best holiday gift is the bitter pill of realization: nothing about Trump is original. He, and all of his tangled web are weaved from the crooked presidential lineage of Nixon's Watergate, Reagan's government is the problem andBush/Cheney/Wolfowitz forever oil wars.

Yes, it was misguided to be guided by those whose take-away from Friday 11/22Monday 11/25/63 news coverage, gave birth to a nation of 24/7 media talking heads, who unable to fill the time, simply shuffled, stirred and repeated more akin to gossip over the backyard fence.

Truly, we can thank the people of Fox News, CNN and Facebook for aiding and abetting Trump's success at playing both sides against all living between our Mid-Atlantic and Silicon Valley, increasingly disappeared by those who profit more from divide and conquer, than United We Stand.

The Good, Bad and Ugly American in us all is, no man is an island. Long before pandemic lockdowns, we put our faith in the quantity of garnered toys, our hope in buying the next bar-hopping round(s) believing it, love.

Donald Trump isn't the only one deserving our thanks for this.

In an America divided into three tribes; those united in a Mafia, Gestapo, Cartel styled union of member clones resembling institutions like Wells Fargo, the many banks of Bank of America, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Goldman Sachs and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation which succeeded by financing political puppets who willing assist in their cultivating adversarial and mutually antagonistic distrust, indeed hate between the other two:

  1. Extreme reactionaries indoctrinated by the misinformation of organizations like the NRA, the now infamous Charles Koch feigning political conscience and QAnon
  2. Self-proclaimed Liberals, Progressives, Black Lives Matter and all Americans who have been de facto second-class citizens since 1776

We can thank Trump enablers Giuliani, Pence, Bill Barr, and Mitch McConnell for our revelation that America's Constitution is but poetic hyperbole on yellowed parchment, until We The People elect to will it into the achievable Exceptionalism of, one person, one vote.

In thanksgiving, hold these truths to be self-evident:

  • Trumpism isn't dead, it merely sleeps within us, some deeply, but in others as tormenting nightmares of having lost the myth of supremacy
  • It is for us, the electoral winning half, to abandon gloating, ridicule and holier-than-thou smirks, for the moral distinction between us is as thin as the Gettysburg Address was succinct
  • Those deemed, too big to jail, in the shadows attempting to reinstall governments beholden to the special interests of the mega puppeteers of ill-gotten gain

So, let's cease and desist fighting with each other over what we're against, and instead, elect what's best about America for all life on earth: bridging the abyss that was created to fool, program and subjugate us.

When 2020's American life severs the tie that binds us to the best within us, remember in thanksgiving, since 2008 we elected an African American president, survived the Great Recession, Birthers, Ebola and Tea Party Movement, endured presidential pandemic neglect, discovered the mettle of essential workers we never thanked, healthcare professionals we'll never forget and scientists who can conquer global pandemics but not a closed mind, while managing to elect an Indian/Asian/Jamaican American daughter of immigrants Vice-President, and so grateful for a man born with a stutter, we elected him President of the United States.

So, what is it exactly we think we cannot do when running together?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 278 articles, 469 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"We Must Hang Together or Surely We Will Hang Separately" - Ben Franklin

Submitted on Monday, Nov 30, 2020 at 2:40:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 