 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why I believe that Edward Poindexter is innocent of murder

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 3874
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Edward Poindexter and Michael Richardson in 2016 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary
(Image by Michael Richardson)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

When I began researching the August 17, 1970 bombing murder of Omaha policeman Larry Minard for a book, that would take me ten years to write, I did not know Edward Poindexter and was unsure of his guilt or innocence despite attending his 1971 trial. Poindexter and Wopashitwe Mondo Eyen we Langa (then David Rice) were put on trial for their lives for the death of Minard, implicated by the confessed bomber, fifteen year-old Duane Peak. In exchange for his testimony Peak, who admitted laughing about Minard's death, never spent a day in prison.

After a decade I finally finished the book, FRAMED: J. Edgar Hoover, COINTELPRO & the Omaha Two story, and can pursue efforts to help gain freedom for Poindexter, who I now believe innocent of the crime. Poindexter was head of Omaha's Black Panther affiliate group the National Committee to Combat Fascism and was a target of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's clandestine, and illegal, counterintelligence program code-named COINTELPRO.

My purpose in writing the book was to make a record of what happened. The story, until now, has never been told in full, in the context of its time and place. Much of the story only came out years after the murder. In writing the book I followed the advice of Mondo to follow the truth. What I came to learn is that both men were innocent and prosecuted for murder because of their political beliefs.

The Minard murder trial was not a search for truth, the outcome was fixed. The trial was marred by contradictory police testimony about discovery of dynamite; withheld exculpatory evidence, the 911 recording of a killer's voice; and planted evidence, dynamite where it doesn't belong.

- Advertisement -

I didn't meet Ed Poindexter until my second or third trip to the prison to interview Mondo. I had known Mondo before his arrest but never knew Poindexter. I remember our first meeting in a tiny visitor room. The close quarters put me up close to him. I hadn't yet learned enough from my research into the role of the FBI and the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Division to know about Poindexter's innocence. I remember my apprehension and unease as I contemplated the horrific crime for which he was accused. As I looked into his eyes and closely studied his demeanor I began to slowly learn of Ed's dignity. Over time, as I uncovered more pieces of the story, my understanding of what had happened to Ed & Mondo deepened. The more I learned, the more I became convinced their claims of innocence were valid.

I can't rewrite my book in this article but it can be read free, in installments, at NorthOmahaHistory.com. The critical elements are the only two pieces of evidence that pointed to Poindexter's guilt. There is nothing else in the controversial two-week trial that implicated Poindexter.

Duane Peak, the teenager who made a deal with prosecutors to trade his freedom for that of Mondo and Poindexter, gave a half-dozen different versions of the crime and denied any involvement of pair at the preliminary hearing. After a court recess, when Peak was threatened with the electric chair, he changed his tune and claimed the two Panther leaders put him up to the bombing. That night, in his cell at the Dodge County Jail, Peak wrote in a letter that he "betrayed those two bloods."

- Advertisement -

The dynamite evidence used against Poindexter were some dynamite particles in his jacket pocket. Poindexter tested clean when examined for traces of explosives. The jacket, which was seized at the time of arrest, was transported to the ATF Laboratory by agent Thomas Sledge whose brother James Sledge was an Omaha policeman injured in the fatal bombing. Sledge also transported two glass vials of dynamite particles for analysis at the laboratory. Sledge had both motive and opportunity to salt the jacket with particles.

Dynamite particles were also found in Mondo's pants pocket. However, a Omaha World-Herald photo of Mondo on his way to jail with his hands jammed into his pockets proves the particles were added after the pants were taken from Mondo as his hands tested clean moments after the 1970 newspaper photo. The significance of the the photo was not noticed for over two decades later and still did not lead to a new trial.

That's it. The word of a perjuring, self-confessed bomber and dynamite particles that mysteriously appeared in a jacket pocket. There is no other evidence linking Ed Poindexter to murder.

The Omaha Two, Mondo and Poindexter, were caught in a triangular cross fire from command officers of the Omaha Police Department, the clandestine COINTELPRO operation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and compromised evidence handling by at least one agent of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Division.

Not one, not two, but there were three law enforcement conspiracies against the Omaha Two. The implausibility of three police agencies competing with misdeeds to convict has carried the day for forty-seven years since the trial. However, after studying the record, much of it revealed by the Freedom of Information Act, I understand that is indeed just what happened in Omaha.

Ed Poindexter has always said he is innocent and had nothing to do with the murder. I believe him.

- Advertisement -


 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 1 fan, 138 articles, 26 quicklinks, 104 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A new trial or freedom for Poindexter

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 at 3:00:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 