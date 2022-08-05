Why Do You Build Me Up, Buttercup?

Study Nothing or else nothing at all,
epiphenomenologists pipe up
from the back of the room where meurons sit.
Eyes roll, here we go again: full of sh*t,
elegant equationisms, butter cup
chin glows, cries of It's all illusional.
My ethics instructor brought the goodies --
moral relativism, her bread and butter --
she wore gold-mirrored shades, a micro-skirt,
fucked with us until our libidos hurt,
dared us to stare her down and to utter
japes at feminism. We hid in hoodies.
I'm a full blown reader-response theorist
now -- and a reformed ethical realist.