Why Do You Build Me Up, Buttercup?



Buttercup under chin

Study Nothing or else nothing at all,

epiphenomenologists pipe up

from the back of the room where meurons sit.

Eyes roll, here we go again: full of sh*t,

elegant equationisms, butter cup

chin glows, cries of It's all illusional.

My ethics instructor brought the goodies --

moral relativism, her bread and butter --

she wore gold-mirrored shades, a micro-skirt,

fucked with us until our libidos hurt,

dared us to stare her down and to utter

japes at feminism. We hid in hoodies.

I'm a full blown reader-response theorist

now -- and a reformed ethical realist.