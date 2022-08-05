 
 
Life Arts

Why Do You Build Me Up, Buttercup?

Buttercup under chin
(Image by Silvia Vignolin.)   Details   DMCA

Study Nothing or else nothing at all,

epiphenomenologists pipe up

from the back of the room where meurons sit.

Eyes roll, here we go again: full of sh*t,

elegant equationisms, butter cup

chin glows, cries of It's all illusional.

My ethics instructor brought the goodies --

moral relativism, her bread and butter --

she wore gold-mirrored shades, a micro-skirt,

fucked with us until our libidos hurt,

dared us to stare her down and to utter

japes at feminism. We hid in hoodies.

I'm a full blown reader-response theorist

now -- and a reformed ethical realist.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
