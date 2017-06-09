" Their message to us was 'We've created this movement, and we can control it.' It's not that we don't want the Salafis to throw bombs; it's who they throw them at--Hezbollah, Moqtada al-Sadr, Iran, and at the Syrians, if they continue to work with Hezbollah and Iran."

-Seymour Hersh, The Redirection , 2007

We live in an invisible empire, and so the mechanics of the empire are never openly discussed with the rabble. Americans don't comprehend how power actually works across the planet that their country seeks to control. They live from momentary headline to headline without any honest, in-depth analysis of why events like the Manchester bombing occur and keep occurring.

When it comes to terrorism it is dire, urgent, and desperate that the public understand, if anything is to change. But it certainly appears that Americans never will. Perhaps Britons may, and then lead the effort to stop it.

In the United States, a bigoted faction demonizes all Muslims. That faction calls for more weapons and for their own wanton terror to be perpetrated everywhere. An opposing faction absolves all Muslims and calls for peace and reconciliation... with suicide bombers? The two sides mindlessly shout cliche' s back and forth at one another in a cacophony, and they drown out the larger global issues that have transpired for many years. The public is thus rendered impotent, irrelevant and ignored: divided and conquered.

Gross historical ignorance leads to this inability to see what should be glaringly obvious: the deep state--covert intelligence agencies operating in secret--play a "double game." They are in bed with terrorists, whom they see as useful proxies. The terrorists do their dirty work for them in places like Libya, Syria, Chechnya and Dagestan.

Americans are largely incapable of comprehending what a proxy is. It's one level too abstract. Ask people on the street about such matters, and the results would be akin to the 64% who cannot even find North Korea on a map . Korea's location is in no way a secret, and the government doesn't officially deny its existence.

The corporate media has been criminal in distracting the public from the role of western allied intelligence agencies in these terror games. Despite the decade-long Afghanistan Jihad against the Soviets, the similarities of multiple current conflicts do not make it onto the evening news shows. This default censorship extends into so-called "alternative" media too. There is an unspoken air of collusion with intelligence in the United States. Some matters, for example Operation Gladio , are simply never, ever brought up. That chapter has been tossed down Orwell's Memory Hole.

Just what is a "proxy" and "proxy war?"

The Cambridge Dictionary says:

" a war fought between groups or smaller countries that each represent the interests of other larger powers, and may have help and support from these."

Al Qaeda has been a proxy for US, Saudi and Pakistani interests since at least 1979, when Jimmy Carter's CIA began aiding them and setting up the largest logistical support network in its history: Operation Cyclone . While official government claims mislead the public into assuming that the relationship ended in the late 1980s, it did not.

Al Qaeda maintains relationships with US allies, notably Saudi Arabia and Pakistan (where bin Laden lived for a decade and Ayman Zawahiri is assumed to be right now). Other states in the Persian Gulf region such as Qatar, Kuwait and Turkey are also implicated. These nations receive US arms and US protection. Although they are repeatedly exposed for aiding and abetting Al Qaeda and associated groups operating under various names, these countries are tolerated and rewarded by US administrations and other Western powers .

This absurdity can only continue because of the gross ignorance and the distractibility of western populations.

