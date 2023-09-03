 
 
Why American Elections Are a Sham

We are a democracy, and we prove it with periodic elections, including presidential elections every four years. At least, that's what we're told. But every fourth year, most voters grumble at the mediocre (at best) choice of presidential candidates we are stuck with. Next year the probability is that an octogenarian incumbent will face off against a mentally unstable 77-year old challenger. Nobody seems to be happy about that.

How does this happen? We have to start with our 234-year-old Constitution, the universally accepted law of our land. While many see our Constitution as somewhat sacred, like the Bible, the truth is that this once vital and still generally respected document is antiquated and not always practical in the 21st Century, especially when it comes to election laws.

Think about it: how can we say we have free elections when the candidate with less votes can be elected president? We've seen that more than once, and as recently as 2016. Instead, we choose the winner based on the election results of a mysterious electoral college, which is not the kind of college that most of us are familiar with. How many Americans know the name of any of these electors? It's unfair, too. The electoral college is advantageous to smaller states but disregards the national popular vote.

More than that, the electoral college system renders the votes of many states irrelevant, instead focusing attention and money on the few states that are still in play, commonly referred to as "swing states." When the voter in California marks his ballot, it matters little whom he or she chooses, since we know that all the state's electoral votes will go to the Democrats, as it has done for the last several decades. The West Virginia voter who votes for Democrats is wasting a vote, too, as Republicans reliably win the state, and get all its delegates. Surely this is not how a democratic and free election should work.

Another complicating factor is whether the federal government or the state legislatures decide voting rules. The Constitution specifies:

"The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators."

In practice, states make most of the rules for their elections, even federal elections. This has become an issue because states controlled by one party have been able to enact laws that make voting more difficult for the other party. In recent years, Republican-controlled states especially have used gerrymandering to give themselves an advantage in redrawing districts and have enacted laws that make it more difficult to cast ballots for minorities, students and other groups that typically vote Democratic.

Finally, and perhaps worst of all, our ultra-conservative Supreme Court has declared that rich people can spend as much money as they like to get laws passed that favor them. In a 2010 ruling in Citizens United vs the FEC, along with other decisions before and after, the Supreme Court determined that freedom of the press as spelled out in the Bill of Rights means that money is equivalent to speech and therefore there should be virtually no limits on spending for elections.

That has led to the unfair system we have now, in which those with money can freely donate to candidates of their choice. Those favored lawmakers are pleased to take campaign donations from their rich constituents and see how they can be of service. You are not as important

if you have little or no money to donate.

For example, let's say you are a retired couple on a fixed income and want to donate $10 to your local representative "A." The CEO of a big corporation has a similar right. He can donate $10 million to a large Political Action Committee (PAC), often in secret, who will in turn donate the $10 million to representative "B." Not all that fair, is it?

In other words, politics today is essentially legalized bribery, with compliant politicians writing up laws to keep their wealthy donors happy. The average voter, lacking the big bucks, can only stand on the sidelines and watch the game being played.

Free and fair elections are a noble goal, one in which a nation can point to as evidence of a thriving democracy. Our country is not there yet. Nonetheless it is something we need to put in a lot of effort to achieve. But to say and pretend we have it now is just plain wrong.

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also wrote a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at the Monterey Herald for 9 years. see quotationquotient.com.

Arlen Grossman

Isn't it time we choose presidents by popular vote? And we use public financing or another method that doesn't give outsize influence to the wealthy? We need a number of changes to make our elections freer, fair and democratic.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 10:03:51 AM

Mary Elizabeth

There are a LOT of credibility problems with our elections, and these have been problems for a very long time.

This Charlie Rose link with Jerry Nadler is old (2004), but still relevant:

rlierose.com/videos/331

This book is even older, and details election anomalies from the 1970s:

"VOTESCAM" by the late Collier Brothers (we can't vote the bastards out, because we didn't vote them in)

Barnes and Noble

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 1:00:30 PM

Arlen Grossman

What you recommend is a clear indication this problem is not new. It goes back to the writing of our Constitution. It needs to be fixed so the problems don't destroy whatever form of democracy we have left.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 4:54:23 PM

Jill Herendeen

The newest wrinkle is "counting" the votes via software which the public isn't allowed to scrutinize: see The Polemicist.net "Strike the vote"

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:19:21 PM

Mary Elizabeth

Arlen, if the problem is that elections have been corrupted by violent mobsters, the Constitution cannot change this either through modification or remaining the same.

The essential problem seems to be that urban criminals are taking advantage of the system, and I have no solution for this; I am not able to change the character of other people.

Following is a WaPo link to the story of Edgar Allan Poe's untimely demise in antebellum Baltimore, possibly involving alcohol and election fraud; good Halloween story I guess

Washington Post Death of Poe

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:23:44 PM

Anton Grambihler

"Winner Take All" are code words for Voter Nullification.

ALL States must abide by the "One Congressional District Vote, One Un-Modified Presidential Vote" principle so they are not in violation of the "One-Person, One-Vote" rule. The USA Supreme Court needs to hear this case before the 2016 Presidential Election.

Currently only 2 States (Maine-4, Nebraska-5) cast unmodified Congressional District votes for President. In the other States like Washington we are only voting for Electors. For at least the last 20 years, Washington State has changed the 4th Congressional District Electoral vote for President to that of another Candidate. This is not a democracy! This is worse than a violation of the "One Person, One Vote" principle, they are Nullifying are vote and giving it to someone else! The vote must be "One Congressional District Vote, One Un-Modified Presidential Vote".

Since the Senators are no longer representatives of the States, they should have no vote.

The People should also be able to cast a vote for President and another vote for Vice President.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:43:38 PM

Anton Grambihler

There needs to be a law that members of Congress need to recuse themselves from voting on bills which involve States/Nations in which they have a Citizenship.

Better yet, Members of Congress and ALL Government Agencies must be required to have only one Citizenship and that must be of the USA for at least 5 years.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:45:52 PM

Anton Grambihler

There needs to be a "Political Contributions" law.

This law will state that only State Residents whose Primary Residence is within a candidate's Voting District shall be allowed to make Contributions from their earned wealth for or against a candidate running for office in that Voting District, and All Other Contributions shall be Illegal and punishable by fines and imprisonment.

This law then needs to be added to the USA Constitution so that it cannot easily be changed.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:49:53 PM

