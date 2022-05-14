

'Everyone's pregnant in the Garden of Eden!'

Who's Your Daddy?

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



They suck

the virgin light through straws

poked into your child's mind

as if it were a school milk carton

and when the slurping's done

the child's face shows up

on the box, another desaparecido

.



They tiptoe

through the night's broad shadows

hysteriques and monotones

whispering sweet nothings

in your dreams as they suck

and leave behind

like a mosquito leaves malaria

the molecule:

Evil - Hate - Anger

that poisons, becomes the lens

through which the world is secretly seen,

their argoty world of 'warlocks and witches'

felt by Others who cross their path

their secret men's world of psycho-pathology

John Wayne Gacy hydra-heads on a brain stem stick

they look at you askance with abracadabra eyes

on the loose, in some places more than others,

with their chaos seeded, final solutions, and lies

.



The Fall

when you think about it

has some problems for modern readers

as an Origin story

Adam's Rib, for instance, raising the question:

Who owns a woman's body?

And God's prideful son, Satan

tossed from the Ivory Tower,

appears to have given Eve carnal knowledge

leading to the first birth of the swarthy Cain

who watched his blonde and blue eyed brother, Abel

get the best tit in life, more smile pie

bringing to life the molecule and the murder

and the secondary Exile, Cain away

and Seth, who would become Abe and the 3 Tribes,

on his way, and here we are, a world divided

between Cainites and Abes and the crazy East

of Eden, with Tao yoyos, and the sayonara sea of trees

(they have their own Origin stories)

and we've lost track of the Cainites

who are the Deep State running everything

while the Maker's off like a sailor

big bangin' and constellating

some other celestial mama's firmament

and, if He's anything like my dad,

He won't be coming back any time soon

neurasthenia or nirvana

call it what you will

call it multiverse, and spill

.



Ask yourself:

Am I with Cain or Seth?

I know, it takes away the breath