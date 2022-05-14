Who's Your Daddy?
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
They suck
the virgin light through straws
poked into your child's mind
as if it were a school milk carton
and when the slurping's done
the child's face shows up
on the box, another desaparecido
.
They tiptoe
through the night's broad shadows
hysteriques and monotones
whispering sweet nothings
in your dreams as they suck
and leave behind
like a mosquito leaves malaria
the molecule:
Evil - Hate - Anger
that poisons, becomes the lens
through which the world is secretly seen,
their argoty world of 'warlocks and witches'
felt by Others who cross their path
their secret men's world of psycho-pathology
John Wayne Gacy hydra-heads on a brain stem stick
they look at you askance with abracadabra eyes
on the loose, in some places more than others,
with their chaos seeded, final solutions, and lies
.
The Fall
when you think about it
has some problems for modern readers
as an Origin story
Adam's Rib, for instance, raising the question:
Who owns a woman's body?
And God's prideful son, Satan
tossed from the Ivory Tower,
appears to have given Eve carnal knowledge
leading to the first birth of the swarthy Cain
who watched his blonde and blue eyed brother, Abel
get the best tit in life, more smile pie
bringing to life the molecule and the murder
and the secondary Exile, Cain away
and Seth, who would become Abe and the 3 Tribes,
on his way, and here we are, a world divided
between Cainites and Abes and the crazy East
of Eden, with Tao yoyos, and the sayonara sea of trees
(they have their own Origin stories)
and we've lost track of the Cainites
who are the Deep State running everything
while the Maker's off like a sailor
big bangin' and constellating
some other celestial mama's firmament
and, if He's anything like my dad,
He won't be coming back any time soon
neurasthenia or nirvana
call it what you will
call it multiverse, and spill
.
Ask yourself:
Am I with Cain or Seth?
I know, it takes away the breath