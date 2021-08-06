Who Told a US President to Nuclear Bomb Women and Children? Watch Out! They Might Do It Again!



August 6, 1945, USA Atom bombs the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and on August 9th Nagasaki.

At the end of the Second World War, what insidious minded cabal of powerfully influential Americans pressured President Truman to order these two genocidal nuclear war crimes without even consulting his top commanding generals?

Apart from them having been war crimes, the same as the incendiary bombing of some 60 other Japanese cities, the Atom bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were acts of war committed while US warfare was being conducted under the commands of General Eisenhower and General MacArthur. The two Atomic bombs were dropped without their approval and without their being informed beforehand.

General Douglas MacArthur, Commander of United States Army Forces in the Far East, who was not consulted before the atom bombing and destruction of two Japanese cities, saw no military justification for the dropping of the bomb. "The war might have ended weeks earlier," he said, "if the United States had agreed, as it later did anyway, to the retention of the institution of the emperor." [1] "Japan was already defeated and that dropping the bomb was completely unnecessary," wrote Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, [2] "the Japanese were ready to surrender and it wasn't necessary to hit them with that awful thing." [3]

Six years before the outbreak of WW II, as major US corporations began the rearming of Germany with US government acquiescence if not support, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the last wealthy aristocratic insider US President, wrote to his confidant Colonel House,

"as you and I know, this government has been owned by a financial element in the centers of power since the days of Andrew Jackson."[4] (Jackson had been US president a hundred years earlier).

FDR most certainly meant that they both knew that the government "owned by a financial element" included all three branches, Legislative, Executive and Judicial, and therefore Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidency.

So, after Roosevelt died, or was poisoned,[5] who, which persons, within that "financial element in the centers of power," got to pressure 'ordinary Joe' Harry Truman to decide to incinerate hundreds of thousands of women, children, and ordinary Japanese men, young and old, to make an impression on the Russians, most of whose cities lay half in ruins among 28 million dead Soviet citizens.

AND"according to Scott Ritter,[6]

by August 30, 1945, a scant twenty-four days after the Japanese city of Hiroshima was subjected to nuclear holocaust, and ten days after Stalin ordered the acceleration of the Soviet bomb project, General Leslie Groves, who was in charge of the manufacture of Atomic bombs, was presented with a document that listed Soviet cities and industrial facilities, along with a calculation as to how many atomic bombs would be required to destroy each targeted area (Moscow and Leningrad were each assigned six atomic bombs). [7]

That "financial element in the centers of power," that FDR wrote "owned the government," was destined to be labelled 'the Military-Industrial-Complex which would force President Eisenhower to commit many horrific crimes against humanity in Vietnam, Laos, Congo and Guatemala, and threaten to Atomic bomb North Korea (whose 38 cities had already been bombed flat).

During the Year Before WW II, As Fascism Was Being Promoted in Europe President Franklin Roosevelt Described Fascism in the USA

In April of 1938, as fascist Italian and Nazi German warplanes mercilessly bombed Republican Spain in support of the fascist revolt, while the US, Britain and France adhered to their non-intervention policy, Roosevelt addressed Congress and spoke of fascism in the United States of America.

"Unhappy events abroad have retaught us two simple truths about the liberty of a democratic people. The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is Fascism-ownership of Government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power. " Statistics of the Bureau of Internal Revenue reveal the following amazing figures for 1935: Of all corporations reporting from every part of the nation, one-tenth of 1 per cent of them owned 52 per cent of the assets of all of them;"[8]

