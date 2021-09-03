Who Invented the Burqa?



Afghan Women in Burqa

Among the women who are victims of these primitive ideas the women of Afghanistan have the worst case.

The story of wearing Burqa and other head covering of women is a long story. With no real beginning. We can just speculate on its origins based on the primitive drawings, myths and theories. However, whoever invented this garbage must have had sever religious, sexual problems, with a severe case of poor taste.The idea behind wearing this piece of obnoxious garment in most societies is to prevent women from sexually exciting men .If this theory is correct, then this is another way of men relinquishing their own responsibility not to look at other men's wives or daughters. Since most men do have a mild case of voyeurism, and women enjoy a little bit of exhibitionism, we can easily see that when men came up with old religions and believed in self deprivation to get closer to god. They invented different variations of Burqa.

People of Afghanistan, before the invasion of Moslem Arabs were Zoroastrian, just like the people of Iran. There are many pre-Islamic artifacts which shows women without a head covering. The best evidence is the coins of Queen Pouran of Iran which are available in museums and I used to have one. The queen was obviously a little over weight but her pictures circulated in the Persian Empire without a head covering. Considering the fact that the queen belonged to Sassanid dynasty and they were devout Zoroastrians one can assume that this behavior came to our part of the world by Muslims.

However, this behavior seems to be older than Muslims, and probability is a Judie -Christian behavior. Currently a group of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem wear black total body coverings. One look at the drawings of Christianity shows Mary in head covering and the old story that if women wanted to go to church they had to wear a scarf. The Iranian version of this garbage was called "Chador". In late 1930s, the Iranian king made wearing their head and body covering illegal. There was a lot of resistance by the ayatollahs and women themselves, but brute force and a few dead clergy finished this habit.

Growing up it was rare to see women wearing the Chador except in some funerals or religious ceremonies. Then there was the party pooper The Ayatollah Khomeini making wearing scarf and ugly total body coverage mandatory.

