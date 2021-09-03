 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/3/21

Who Invented the Burqa

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3986
Message abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Who Invented the Burqa?

Afghan Women in Burqa
Afghan Women in Burqa
(Image by WWW.photketnews.com)   Details   DMCA

Among the women who are victims of these primitive ideas the women of Afghanistan have the worst case.

The story of wearing Burqa and other head covering of women is a long story. With no real beginning. We can just speculate on its origins based on the primitive drawings, myths and theories. However, whoever invented this garbage must have had sever religious, sexual problems, with a severe case of poor taste.The idea behind wearing this piece of obnoxious garment in most societies is to prevent women from sexually exciting men .If this theory is correct, then this is another way of men relinquishing their own responsibility not to look at other men's wives or daughters. Since most men do have a mild case of voyeurism, and women enjoy a little bit of exhibitionism, we can easily see that when men came up with old religions and believed in self deprivation to get closer to god. They invented different variations of Burqa.

People of Afghanistan, before the invasion of Moslem Arabs were Zoroastrian, just like the people of Iran. There are many pre-Islamic artifacts which shows women without a head covering. The best evidence is the coins of Queen Pouran of Iran which are available in museums and I used to have one. The queen was obviously a little over weight but her pictures circulated in the Persian Empire without a head covering. Considering the fact that the queen belonged to Sassanid dynasty and they were devout Zoroastrians one can assume that this behavior came to our part of the world by Muslims.

However, this behavior seems to be older than Muslims, and probability is a Judie -Christian behavior. Currently a group of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem wear black total body coverings. One look at the drawings of Christianity shows Mary in head covering and the old story that if women wanted to go to church they had to wear a scarf. The Iranian version of this garbage was called "Chador". In late 1930s, the Iranian king made wearing their head and body covering illegal. There was a lot of resistance by the ayatollahs and women themselves, but brute force and a few dead clergy finished this habit.

Growing up it was rare to see women wearing the Chador except in some funerals or religious ceremonies. Then there was the party pooper The Ayatollah Khomeini making wearing scarf and ugly total body coverage mandatory.

(Article changed on Sep 03, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Iran & Israel, The Case Against the war:

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 3986
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 5 fans, 55 articles, 98 quicklinks, 433 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Women in Iran were not required to wear that ugly total body covering of a thousand years ago. During the Shah's rule , women's clothing was voluntary. During college years, I would not see any of my schoolmates wearing the Iranian version of the Burqa (Chador).

However, 43 years ago during the Iranian revolution when the country turned to a hated theocracy, wearing the Chador became mandatory. The penalty for not wearing a scarf and a total body covering similar to a rain coat used to be some harassment by the revolutionary guards. Gradually the penalties became harsher.

At this time if you are arrested for not following the rule, you can be sentenced to 2 years in jail.

If you talk with Iranian women you hear stories of harassments by religious freaks, and their total hater of these obnoxious garments.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 3, 2021 at 5:37:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 