 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H4'ed 9/14/19

Whistleblower Tells How Google Censors the News

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)

Zach Vorhies was a Google/Youtube senior software engineer turned whistleblower. In this interview with Lee Camp, he tells the story of how Google got into the censorship business.

After Trump's election, management decided to steer traffic away from right-wing racist and xenophobic commentators in favor of traditional news sources like CNN and the NYTimes. Soon they expanded from there to downgrade search results for anyone whose narrative differed from the mainstream. For example, the DNC and their allies in the press were weaving the story of a Russian connection to the Trump election campaign. Independent journalists were saying there's no there there, but Google's algorithms sided with the Mainstream.

Vorhies tells how Google shut down links to Tulsi Gabbard's campaign page just on the evening when she was on air in the second Democratic debate, and millions of viewers were learning about her for the first time.

Another story Vorhies tells is about enemis of Jordan Peterson who bought up dozens of web site names that differed by one character from Peterson's home page. Then they started sending spam from all of them. It didn't take long for Google's spam filters to pick up this activity, and shut down all the fake sites. But the algorithm that did this job wasn't smart enough to distinguish the real site, so they threw out the baby with the bathwater, and Peterson's site also was censored.

More from Lee Camp and Zach Vorhies. (Fast Forward to 14:20 for the interview.)

Google's search ranking is supposed to be based on a purely numeric count of how many people in the past were looking for each item on the results list. In fact, it was this algorithm that launched Google's business 20 years ago, and enabled them quickly to leapfrog into the #1 position in the (then) crowded search engine market. But now they have abandoned this formula, and they point people toward their ideological favorites. They continue to dominate the search engine market by inertia alons. Vorhies recommends Startpage and DuckDuckGo.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Twitter Bans The Donald

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 