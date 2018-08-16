Whistleblower Retaliation - Kelly Miller's Story

- Advertisement -

The more you learn about the documented instances of active coordinated conspiracy and collusion, the harder it is to dismiss even the most seemingly far-fetched allegations of wrong doing.

Twilight of the Elites, published 2012 by Christopher Hayes

I attended the summit on behalf of 70 members of the military and law enforcement, veterans and active duty, who reported being victims of timeshare fraud, but this article is not about timeshare. It is about corruption, collusion, influence and power. Timeshare victims fight the same battles.

Kelly's story is horrific, but what's most horrific, is that what happened to her could happen to any woman. She describes mafia-like behaviors from prominent individuals.

In Paintsville, Kentucky, around 1999, cameras were secretly placed all over Kelly's home by a sex ring Kelly calls a "Racketeering Influenced Organization" involving law enforcement and the justice system. The perpetrators saw her all day every day on their Voyeurism website that they illegally streamed to others. Single and living alone in Paintsville, the secret cameras remained in Kelly's home for at least eight years. Kelly said several other women were victimized. The ring included high ranking members of her local community in Kentucky and in Washington D.C.

Kelly Miller was honored at the Whistleblowers Summit July 30, 2018 as "Kelly Miller, FBI Whistleblower and Law Enforcement Corruption" Her $75 million federal lawsuit is against the DC Metropolitan Police Department and Marriott International.

Despite having earned two Masters Degrees, Kelly is homeless and destitute. As part of a targeted retaliation by law enforcement and the brotherhood, she has been threatened with incarceration if she attempts to go to her mailbox at a Marriott Renaissance hotel. "I had the mailbox at the Renaissance Hotel for four years and had accessed it without issues until May 3rd, 2108 when I was threatened by a hotel employee and by the police if I did not leave the hotel immediately."

In the 90s, Kelly worked for Job Corps in Floyd County Kentucky adjacent to Johnson County. She worked as a contract employee. She focused on work base learning and became Job Corps Support Manager in Paintsville, a rural town in eastern Kentucky. Kelly earned two Masters Degrees and is a certified counselor. One of her Master Degrees is in Counseling and the second is in Adult Education. "I started a third Masters in Business in DC in 2014 to secure money to survive as I was penniless. The brotherhood would not allow me to obtain employment so I signed up to go to school to survive on scholarships and loans," said Kelly.

Kelly was introduced to members of the sex ring in subtle ways, the way you would inadvertently meet someone in a workplace or casual setting. "I thought they were just someone I met and dated. The way they introduced me to the last man was through the manager training seminar I was sent to attend in Ashland, Kentucky. At work I was told I would need to take labor training as part of my Job Corps position. A member of the sex traffic ring had been appointed to that department. He was an FBI agent impersonating someone else. All these men were exhibitionists. They all knew about the cameras. The game had been played for years. They never stayed with the same woman as long as they stayed with me. That's why it all fell apart." Kelly would meet one person and then another, dating some, all the while thinking she was involved in normal relationships. Kelly now describes those relationships as being trafficked from one perpetrator to another.

Finally, an FBI agent involved in the sex ring was assigned to Kelly. They actually stayed together for about three years. Finally, apparently feeling remorse, the FBI agent confessed. "I met some of his family and friends. He met my parents in 2010 at Thanksgiving dinner. It had all the characteristics of a healthy relationship. Although this FBI agent was part of the ring, he exposed his fellow criminals at his own risk. Without his confession, I don't know how long it would have gone on," Kelly explained.

When Kelly tried to get justice through the court system, she got nowhere. "The perpetrators had substantial amounts of money. One of the FBI agents involved was able to prevent me from reaching justice. I was illegally arrested three times in Kentucky. I was gang raped the third time, my life threatened, and they even tried to have me placed in a mental institution to cover up their crimes. In their twisted minds, I was supposed to be a CHIP, a side woman (in the law enforcement lingo of the brotherhood).

Still homeless, Kelly fights her battle from the streets of Washington D.C., stationed there to be close to her lawsuit. She has to hand write her pleadings when she does not have access to a computer. "I was refused forms to file my lawsuit against Marriott International and the DC Metropolitan police department. The US District court stated to me, 'If you want to file you have to handwrite your complaint. This upset me immensely. I hand wrote my $75 million lawsuit."

Members of the Kentucky brotherhood came to Kelly in 2018 in Washington DC when they saw her making progress, taking down DC elite along with the Kentucky brotherhood. They offered, off the record, to send just the Kentucky participants to jail after she got a guilty verdict in the Commonwealth in 2013. Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway sent his representative to Kelly to ask "Would you be satisfied if just your father went to jail?" I told Conway's representative, "Hell no, I want ALL the guilty in prison. My father just asked for the favor. You people committed the violent crimes. This is how the brotherhood works. They send people to you to feel you out and see what you are willing to settle for" forcing you through adversity to settle for less than what they owe so they can move on to the next victim. I'm not seeking money. I'm seeking justice. The Washington DC perpetrators thought I would let them off if the Kentucky perpetrators went to jail. The DC perpetrators were even worse than the Kentucky perpetrators. After I received a guilty verdict against them, they continued to violate me for an additional five years. I want ALL participants in federal prison for targeted RICO Acts against me, and the pro-dominate officials."

Kelly is still embroiled in civil litigation. She originally sought help from someone she went to school with, now a Kentucky county attorney. "I had been arrested illegally. The attorney conceded it was an illegal arrest. That attorney told me why I had xx in my case number. The xx means you are blackballed and no one should help you. The attorney said she could not get involved. She said I would need to take my case to the Supreme Court. I've been to the Supreme Court twice. Given the number of new supporters I've gained, I will be going to the Supreme for a third time," said Kelly.

"I have no mailbox, I am homeless, and I can't have a job. I have been raped in DC while sleeping outside by a black male who is a repeat sex offender in Virginia. Authorities would not prosecute. They have blocked me at every step, no food, no money, and no job,"

Still, she plows on through federal lawsuits, representing herself. "I have never hidden from fighting for my justice. The brotherhood wanted me to be afraid and to hide. I refused to sit down no matter what they did to me or how severely they hurt me. The more invisible I was the more control they had over me. The only way for ME to gain control over my life is to keep standing up and shouting out about their criminal activity," she added.

