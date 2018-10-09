 
 
A VA Army Chaplain Loses $27,895 to a Travel Club

By Irene Parker

I have heard from 81 veterans and active-duty military and law enforcement who have reached out to me alleging timeshare fraud. This is Mr. McConnell's story in Mr. McConnell's own words:

My wife Donna and I are 76 and 80 years old. I am a Baptist Chaplain at the VA Medical Center in Las Vegas. I spent 20 years in the Army. I was eight years an enlisted soldier and twelve years a chaplain. As an enlisted man, I was stationed in Korea for a year in 1969, stationed three years in Germany and the rest in the states. I served as Chaplain at Fort Dix, NJ, from 1983 until retirement in 1994. I also served at Field Station Kunia and the 4th of the 87th Infantry Battalion at their Chaplain in Hawaii. I was stationed in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during Desert Shield/Desert Storm and assigned to the 1st of the 17th Field Artillery Battalion as their Chaplain during the war.

From flickr.com: 243rd U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Anniversary at Chaplains Hi | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 153k -
We are aware that many seniors are going through what we are going through, stuck with timeshares we can't get rid of, and then losing even more money to companies promising you that they can get you out of your timeshare but don't. Allied Solutions Group told us they could get rid of our timeshares if we pay them more money for a travel club.

We attended the Allied Solutions Group presentation over a year ago at a Joe's Crab Shack in Las Vegas for the purpose of getting out of our two timeshares. We paid Midwest Transfer $27,895 May 17, 2017, for a Travel Club package. The purchase price included a credit of $3,200 ($1,600 each for the Bluegreen and Silverleaf timeshares), but now we are stuck with a travel club we don't need or want and the two timeshares. It's a nightmare. They didn't even give us information about the travel club.

I contacted Irene Parker at Inside Timeshare. Irene contacted Help4TSO and spoke with a representative. Irene said the representative was very nice. She said he looked up our records and said they refunded us $3,200 because they did not get us out of our timeshare. We never received a check for $3,200.

Irene also contacted Allied Solutions Group for us. They would not talk to her. Irene asked if they could tell her what services Allied Solutions Group provided. The representative Irene spoke with said she would not describe their services.

We understood that what Allied Solution Group proposed was a travel club. It was supposed to be a replacement for what we had hoped to lose. Getting out of timeshare was the only reason we attended. We had no interest in spending money for another vacation since we were trying to get rid of what we owned. Allied Solution Group told us the program we signed up with would replace our timeshares. The Allied Solutions Group wrote three dispute letters which we were to correct and send to the timeshare people. We did that but didn't hear anything of consequence back.

We have a $37,000 loan. We owned two Silverleaf weeks and are still paying. If you own a house, you can sell your house if you have a loan. We did not know that timeshares are worthless. This is devastating for seniors who have always paid their bills on time. What can you do if you bought something that can't be sold?

Allied Solution Group/Mid-West Transfer described their services as a Mortgage Relief Advocacy Process. They said an advocacy firm is retained by Help4TSO,

Helping Timeshare Owners, LLC, Orlando, Florida.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Irene Parker, MBA opened the first Edward Jones office on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1995. After Edward Jones she worked for CASA of South Central Kentucky from 2009 to 2011, writing court reports and editing volunteer court reports on behalf of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Irene Parker

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 7 articles, 6 comments


On a daily basis I hear from senior after senior, almost all with 800 credit scores, facing timeshare foreclosure. They have bought a timeshare you can't sell and often cannot even get back. Families contacting me are devastated. I have heard from four vets disabled from Agent Orange, and two double Purple Heart recipients financially devastated, facing foreclosure. The most recent, 100% disabled with 80% hearing loss, Army, worked in artillery. He asked the sales agent to speak slower, he proceeded to speak faster. The law firm of Nelson and Kennard, despite a 30+ year 800 credit score, facing foreclosure, making colleciton calls. The family alleges deceit. My phone, email and Facebook messenger never stops.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 9, 2018 at 11:41:19 PM

Cathy McDyer

(Member since Oct 10, 2018), 1 comments


This blatant lying & ripping off people has got to stop! We tell everyone we know to NEVER buy a timeshare!! It was one of the worst decisions we ever made. Thankfully we are out from under this burden once & for all!

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 3:05:51 PM

Irene Parker

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 7 articles, 6 comments


Thank you for your response Cathy. I have heard from over 600 timeshare buyers. While a timeshare can be of great benefit to a family, a life event, or just growing older, can make a timeshare a terrible burden. Imagine if our primary home market had no secondary market. It is not uncommon for the price of a home to be comparable to the price of a timeshare. Many families that

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 2:41:28 PM

